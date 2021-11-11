Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ANI Chhath Puja 2021 LIVE Updates: Date, arghya time, puja vidhi, mantra, muhurat, day-wise schedule, significance

Chhath Puja 2021 LIVE Updates: The four-day long festivities of Chhath puja will come to an end today with Usha Arghya (morning offering). Celebrated in the states of U.P., Bihar, Jharkhand and parts of southern Nepal, Chhath is celebrated six days after Diwali on the Chaturthi Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month. This year the four-day Mahaparva began with 'Nahai Khay' which took place on November 8 and will conclude today with the arghya during which Lord Sun will be worshipped. After offering Arghya, people sit on the ghat and worship in a methodical manner, then offerings are made to the people around them. Here's the auspicious time, sunrise and sunset time, Prasad and fast story.

Chhath Puja 2021 Day 4: Usha Arghya Muhurat

The auspicious timing and muhurat for this year's Ushay arghya is between 06:41 am and 05:29 pm on November 11. Devotees will be offering morning Arghya to sun with water or raw milk

Chhath Puja 2021: Usha Arghya Puja Vidhi

On the fourth day of Chhath Puja, Usha Arghya is performed. Usha Arghya (morning offerings) or Bhorwa Ghat: The offering given to the Sun God in the morning is called Bihaniya Arghya or morning offering. The vrattis and the family members again gather at the bank of the river early in the morning and sit until the sun rises. They sing and worship Chhati Maiya. When the sun rises, the morning arghya is offered by going into the water with arghyas kept in sauri or supali. After morning offerings, the vratti distribute Prasad among each other and take blessings from elders on the ghat. After that, they come back to home.

After returning from the ghat, vrattis break their 36-hour long fast by taking ginger and water. After that delicious food is prepared and offered to the vratti to eat. This is called Paran or Parna. As they fast for a very long period, they usually take light food on that day.

Chhath Puja 2021 celebrations:

Devotees in different parts of the country gathered at ghats and artificial lakes in the morning. The fasting of Chhath leads to child happiness and those who already have children, they get long life and good health. Have a look at how the festival was celebrated all across the country: