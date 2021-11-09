Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Chhath Puja 2021 Day 2: Know Lohanda and Kharna puja vidhi, muhurat, significance, why it is celebrated?

Chhath Puja 2021: Post the five-day long festival of Diwali begins the festivities of Chhath during which women keep fast for their kids. This year the festival is being celebrated from November 8 till November 11. Today happens to be the second day which is known as Kharna. Biharis, on this day, observe Vrat for a time-period of almost 8 to 12 hours and make dishes like Gur ki Kheer, Kaddu-Bhaat, and Thekua–Gujiya. After completion of the fast, these dishes are relished with family members. Apart from this, people also wear new clothes and celebrate the auspicious occasion with their friends and family. Just in case you are going to celebrate Lohanda today and observe Kharna puja, here are all the details you need to know including puja vidhi, muhurat and significance.

Lohanda and Kharna Puja 2021 Muhurat

Kharna will be performed and the first Arghya will be offered to the setting sun in the evening.

09 November 2021 Sunset Time- 17:29:59

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Chhath Puja 2021

Lohanda and Kharna Rituals

On the second day of the Chhath puja, people keep fast and eat after offering prayers to Sun in the evening. Devotees after performing Surya Puja consume the prasad which includes Rasiao-kheer, puris and fruits. Fasting women offer prasad to Chhath Maiya first and later consume the sacred food. The water from the holy river is carried to home and is used in cooking food offerings for Surya which then continues for the next 36 hours. On this day devotees eats rice, gram pulses, and pumpkin vegetables sans onion and garlic.

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Prasad during Lohanda and Kharna Puja

After eating the food sometime mid-noon, the Parvatin (devotee) starts the waterless-fast which is broken only the next day evening while observing 'Kharna' the second day of Chhath Puja. During this period of three nights and four days, the worshiper observes purity and sleeps on the floor. Since it falls in winter, a bed on rice straws is made by putting a blanket on it.

Significance of Chhath Puja:

The festival of Chhath takes place on the Shashti (sixth day) of Kartik month during which Shashthi Maiya is worshiped who is also called as Chhathi Maiya in Bihar. It is believed that Chhathi Maiya, who is worshiped during Chhath Puja, is the sister of Sun God. This is whu people please her by offering water to the Sun. Not only this but Katyayani Devi, who is the sixth form of Maa Durga, is also worshipped during these days. The festival is kept for kids and this is why Chhathi maiya is worshipped as she gave birth to the children. Couples who did not have children observe Chhath Vrat and all others celebrate Chhath for the happiness and peace of their children.