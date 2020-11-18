Chhath Puja 2020: The four-day festival kickstarts with Nahay Khay

Image Source : INDIA TV Chhath Puja 2020 begins

The auspicious four-day long Chhath festival begins today (November 18). Chhath Puja is majorly celebrated in the states of Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh. However, now, devotees from other places too mark the festival with much fervour. The festivities begin with Nahay Khay, followed by Kharna on Day 2. The main puja revolves around the Sun God and devotees worship him during sunset and sunrise.

To thank the Sun Lord for sustaining life on Earth, devotees observe fast, offer their prayers and conclude the puja by worshipping Chhathi Maiya. Chhath Puja is believed to be the only Vedic festival dedicated to Surya (the Sun God).

This festival begins on the Chaturthi of Shukla Paksha and is celebrated till Saptami Tithi. While Chhath Puja starts with Nahay Khay, it ends with Usha Arghya. Chhath will be celebrated from November 18 to November 21.

November 18: Nahay Khay

On this day, devotees wake up early, take a bath and wear new clothes. People prefer to take a dip in the rivers to begin their vrat and do sankalpa to observe the vrat with utmost devotion. Then, they take the blessings of Chhathi Maiya and begin the puja.

The meal consists of curry prepared with bottle guard (Lauki) and chana daal and rice. The food prepared for Nahay Khay is satvik. Those devotees performing Chhath Puja eat the meal cooked by them and others are offered it in the form of prasad. That's the first and last meal for the devotees for the day.

Sunrise timing: 6:46 am

Sunset timing: 5:26 pm