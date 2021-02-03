Chanakya Niti | Never make a friend with THIS dangerous quality; you will regret all your life

Image Source : TWITTER/@ABHINANDANKAUL Chanakya Niti: Never make a friend having THIS quality; you will regret all your life

Acharya Chanakya's policies and ideas appear to be strict and hard to most people but his words are the actual truth of life. While we tend to forget his preaching in out fast life, his teachings help us grow as an individual and help combat adversaries at every stage of out life. Out of the many golden thoughts of Acharya Chanakya, today we will analyze the idea of never making a friend who is a liar.

'Never make a liar your friend. The person who lies can do anything to prove his point to be true. A liar has never been faithful to anyone in the world and neither will he be'- Acharya Chanakya

'झूठे व्यक्ति को कभी अपना दोस्त ना बनाएं। जो व्यक्ति झूठ बोलता है वो अपनी बात को सच्चा साबित करने के लिए कुछ भी कर सकता है। झूठा व्यक्ति संसार में ना कभी किसी का सगा हुआ है और ना ही होगा।' आचार्य चाणक्य

This statement of Acharya Chanakya means that human beings should always consider friendship after thinking well. A meaningful friend is the one who always tells the truth to you, whether the truth is against him or against your expectations. Truth is on something on which a relationship lasts for a long time. It does not require any proof.

Many times it happens that human beings resort to lies in friendship. It may be a small lie that is right in the eyes of the person saying it, but it is not necessary that the person receiving it will also accept it. The lie told at that time may seem to work in your favour at the beginning but it cannot last for long.

This is because the foundation of lies is always weak. Lies only make the relationships brittle which can be broken with a single blow. Therefore, a person should not speak lies in friendship or any relationship at all. Lies may make you happy for a moment, but it is difficult to keep the person you care in your life if the foundation of your relationship is made of lies. For this reason, Acharya Chanakya has said that never make a false person or a liar your friend. The person who lies can do anything to prove his point to be true which can turn out to be dangerous.