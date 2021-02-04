Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CHANAKYAMOTIVATION Chanakya Niti: Never speak ill words with these TWO people in your life, you will be cursed

Acharya Chanakya has preached many teaching and ideas that are synonymous with the truth of life. While his words are harsh, his preachings have always helped win the hardest battles in life. Rather than avoiding his teachings, it is advisable to understand and follow them in your life to get success and become a better human being. One of the most important pieces of advice Acharya Chanakya has given to his disciples is about the power of the tongue. He has told that one should never use ill words or bad words with these two people in your life as it only results in getting curse. These two people are mother and father.

"Never try the power of your tongue on your parents, who have taught you to speak." Acharya Chanakya

'अपनी जुबान की ताकत कभी भी अपने माता पिता पर मत आजमाओ, जिन्होंने तुम्हें बोलना सिखाया है।' आचार्य चाणक्य

This statement of Acharya Chanakya means that while speaking, one should always keep in mind who and what you are speaking in front of. The tongue is very powerful and people often use it mindlessly which makes them regret it later. Just as the arrow coming out of the bow cannot be withdrawn, in the same way, the words emanating from the tongue cannot be withdrawn. That is why before speaking you should always keep in mind who is in front of you.

Many times it happens in real life that when people are angry, their parents become their target of bad words. They even speak words to their parents which are very hurtful, however, they don't really mean it. But at that time, the tongue overpowers your sanity. Acharya Chanakya claims that these kinds of people should be afraid because curse follows them.

Acharya Chanakya preaches that human beings should not try the power of their tongue on their parents as they are the ones who have taught them to speak. Becoming blind in anger only brings ill fate. Once the anger cools down, only regret follows. It is also said that a person like this becomes a victim of sin. For this reason, Acharya Chanakya has said that never try the power of your tongue on your parents, who have taught you to speak.