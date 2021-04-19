Chaitra Navratri 2021 Day 7: Significance, puja vidhi, Stotr Path, mantra to worship Goddess Kalratri 

The seventh day of Chaitra Navratri 2021 is celebrated by worshipping the seventh form of Durga is worshipped which is Maa Kalratri. This form of the goddess is said to remove darkness and negativity from the lives of people. Just like the others, this manifestation of Goddess Durga also symbolizes purity, divinity, and of course feminine power. Goddess Kalratri, as her name suggests means 'kaal' or death while 'ratri' means night. She is the one who removes darkness and negativity and represents herself as a death of Kaal that appeared like a dark night for demons. She happens to be the destroyer of all bad spirits as well as negative energies.
Speaking about the idol of Goddess Kalratri, she is seen carrying a thunderbolt and a scimitar in her two left hands while the right ones are in the mudras of giving and protecting. If you are also fasting today, here's the puja vidhi, Stotr Path, mantra for you.
Maa Kalratri Puja Vidhi
In order to worship Maa Kalratri, the puja rituals have to be performed rightly. Before beginning the worship, take flowers/fruit/sweets in your hands and chant the mantras and stotr path while invoking the Goddess. Perform the aarti of Maa Kalratri and end the puja ritual by distributing the sweets among everyone.
Maa Kalratri Stotr Path
Hreem Kaalratri Shri Karali Ch Kleem Kalyani Kalavati
Kaalmata Kalidarpdhni Kamdeesh Kupanivta
Kaambeejjapaanda Kambeejswarupini
Kumatighni Kulinartinashini Kul Kamini
Kleem Hreem Shree Mantravarnen Kalakantakghatini
Kripamayi Kripadhara Kripapara Kripagama.
Maa Kalratri Mantra
Karalvandana Dhoran Muktkeshi Chaturbhurjam
Kalraatri Karalinka Divya Vidyutmala Vibhooshitam
Divya Lauhvraj Vamoghordhaw Karambujam
Abhayan Vardan Chaiv Dakshinodhvagh Panirkaam Mam
Mahamegh Prabhan Shayama Taksha Chaiv Gardbharura
Ghordansh Karalasyan Pinonant Payodharaam
Sukh Pprasan Vadna Smeraan Saroruham
Evam Sachiyanantyet Kalraatri Sarvakaam Samriddhidadam.