Image Source : FILE IMAGE Chaitra Navratri 2021 Day 7: Significance, puja vidhi, Stotr Path, mantra to worship Goddess Kalratri

The seventh day of Chaitra Navratri 2021 is celebrated by worshipping the seventh form of Durga is worshipped which is Maa Kalratri. This form of the goddess is said to remove darkness and negativity from the lives of people. Just like the others, this manifestation of Goddess Durga also symbolizes purity, divinity, and of course feminine power. Goddess Kalratri, as her name suggests means 'kaal' or death while 'ratri' means night. She is the one who removes darkness and negativity and represents herself as a death of Kaal that appeared like a dark night for demons. She happens to be the destroyer of all bad spirits as well as negative energies.

Speaking about the idol of Goddess Kalratri, she is seen carrying a thunderbolt and a scimitar in her two left hands while the right ones are in the mudras of giving and protecting. If you are also fasting today, here's the puja vidhi, Stotr Path, mantra for you.

Maa Kalratri Puja Vidhi

In order to worship Maa Kalratri, the puja rituals have to be performed rightly. Before beginning the worship, take flowers/fruit/sweets in your hands and chant the mantras and stotr path while invoking the Goddess. Perform the aarti of Maa Kalratri and end the puja ritual by distributing the sweets among everyone.

Maa Kalratri Stotr Path

Hreem Kaalratri Shri Karali Ch Kleem Kalyani Kalavati

Kaalmata Kalidarpdhni Kamdeesh Kupanivta

Kaambeejjapaanda Kambeejswarupini

Kumatighni Kulinartinashini Kul Kamini

Kleem Hreem Shree Mantravarnen Kalakantakghatini

Kripamayi Kripadhara Kripapara Kripagama.

Maa Kalratri Mantra

Karalvandana Dhoran Muktkeshi Chaturbhurjam

Kalraatri Karalinka Divya Vidyutmala Vibhooshitam

Divya Lauhvraj Vamoghordhaw Karambujam

Abhayan Vardan Chaiv Dakshinodhvagh Panirkaam Mam

Mahamegh Prabhan Shayama Taksha Chaiv Gardbharura

Ghordansh Karalasyan Pinonant Payodharaam

Sukh Pprasan Vadna Smeraan Saroruham

Evam Sachiyanantyet Kalraatri Sarvakaam Samriddhidadam.