Bishop Sebastian Kallupura on dealing with Covid-19: Follow government guidelines, serve the needy

Most Rev. Sebastian Kallupura, Chairman of Caritas India, Patna Archbishop House, threw light on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that the entire world is going through. He said that it is of utmost necessity to follow the Covid-19 guidelines set by the government while serving the needy and the poor. Everyone should keep the negativity aside and worship the almighty. He also pointed out that people need to make changes in their lifestyle and believe in the power of God. Talking about the practice of social distancing in churches, he said that everyone is following the rules strictly but there are many who are observing prayers at their home.

Coronavirus sees no religion and, it is time that all Hindus, Muslims, Christians, Sikhs and people from all the religion become one and join hands in fighting the deadly virus, says Bishop Sebastian Kallupura.

Watch Sarvadharm Sammelan on India TV, where 20 eminent Dharm gurus of the country are talking about the role of religion in the time the coronavirus pandemic These Mahagurus also talk about the ways one should follow to fight the COVID-19 infection.

