Bhai Dooj 2020: Messages, quotes, wishes, SMSes, images, Facebook, WhatsApp status & greetings for siblings

The 5-day-long festival of Diwali 2020 comes to an end with the festival of Bhai Dooj. The festival is one of the favourite festivals of Indians and celebrates the bond of brothers and sisters. This year Bhai Dooj will take place on November 16 ie Monday. As per the Hindu calendar, It is celebrated on the second Tithi of Shukla Paksha in Kartika month. On this auspicious day, sisters apply vermillion on their brother's foreheads and pray for their well-being. In return, the brothers promise protection from every kind of evil. This year due to the coronavirus pandemic, a lot of siblings, as well as relatives, could not meet up and greet however due to social media they wish each other through messages and statuses. Therefore on Bhai Dooj this year, here we are with some sweet messages to make his day!

BHAI DOOJ 2020 WISHES, MESSAGES, GREETINGS

May this Bhai Dooj strengthen our bond more than ever and bring you joy and prosperity. Best wishes for Bhai Dooj!

Like the love of Lord Krishna for his sister Subhadra, all brother should love their sister and like the blessings of Subhadra for his brother Krishna, all sisters should always pray for their Brothers.Happy Bhai Dooj.

Phoolon ka taron ka sabka kehna hain Ek hazaron main meri Behna hain. Wish you a Happy Bhaidooj.

Dear Brother while putting tikka I pray to God for your peace happiness and prosperity. A warm and loving person like you deserves the best of life. Happy Bhaidooj.

The pious occasion of Bhaidooj reminds me of the days when we were kids. We fought and made up easily. Those lovely days can not come back but will always stay in my heart. Missing you darling brother on this Bhaidooj.

BHAI DOOJ 2020 HD IMAGES

BHAI DOOJ 2020 WHATSAPP MESSAGES, FACEBOOK GREETINGS:

You were always my best friend,

looking out for me, making sure

the path I traveled on was smooth.

Even if I searched the world over,

there cannot be a better brother than you.

Happy Bhai Dooj

Another Bhai Dooj is here . . .

Another year to live!

To vanish worry, doubt, and fear,

To love and laugh and give!

God sent in my life a beautiful Angel in your guise Sister. In good times or bad ones you're ready to extend your help and support. Thanks for all you do.