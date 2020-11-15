Image Source : TWITTER/@WINDMERELOUIS Bhai Dooj 2020: History, significance, Puja Vidhi, Puja Muhurat and Mantra

Diwali festivities have already begun. The fifth day of the five-day-long Diwali festival is celebrated as Bhai Dooj. It marks the last day of the Diwali festival. As the name suggests, the day celebrates the beautiful relationship of a brother-sister or two siblings. Bhai Dooj 2020 is celebrated on the second Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the Kartika month of the Hindu calendar. This year, the day falls on November 16. On this day, every girl puts vermillion on her brother’s forehead and pray for his well-being. Just like Raksha Bandhan, Bhai Dooj is celebrated in India with full fervor and zeal.

Bhai Dooj 2020 Puja Vidhi

Sisters prepare a 'chauk' using rice paste on the day of Bhai Dooj, a thali is also prepared with vermillion, rice, lamp and sweets. Keep pumpkin flowers, betel nut and a silver coin on your hand and pour some water on them. Now, put some vermillion ‘Tilak’ on your brother’s forehead. After doing this, the brothers give some presents to their sister and they make each other consume sweets.

Bhai Dooj 2020 History and Significance

Going by the legends, Bhai Dooj is celebrated in India to honour Yamraj's relationship with his sister. Yamraj used to love his sister Yamuna more than his life. But he wasn’t able to see his sister due to excess workload. One day, he planned to visit his sister after a long time. Yamuna was also elated to see her brother after such a long time and made delicious dishes for him.

Seeing Yamuna’s Yamraj presented her with a number of gifts. He also promised her that he will come back again. He also asked Yamuna to wish for anything she wants. She takes an oath from Yamraj that every year on this day he will come to meet her and accept her hospitality. Thus, this day every year, Bhai Dooj is celebrated.

Bhai Dooj 2020 Puja Timings and Muhurat

Tilak Muhurat: From 1:10 PM to 3:18 PM

Second Tithi- 7:06 AM on November 16 and ends at 3:56 AM on November 17

Bhai Dooj 2020 Puja Mantra



गंगा पूजा यमुना को, यमी पूजे यमराज को. सुभद्रा पूजे कृष्ण को गंगा यमुना नीर बहे मेरे भाई आप बढ़ें फूले फलें.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page