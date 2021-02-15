Image Source : FILE IMAGE Basant Panchami 2021: Wishes, Quotes, HD images, SMSes, WhatsApp and Facebook greetings for your loved ones

Happy Basant Panchami 2021: February marks the onset of spring and this is the reason why the festival of Basant Panchami falls in this month. Celebrated with great zeal, the festival holds great significance for the Hindu community who pray to Goddess Saraswati and wear yellow coloured clothes. Mantras are chanted by students, scholars, and poets in order to impress the Goddess of Learning and Arts. Not only this but books, pens and pencils are even worshipped in various scools and colleges so that Maa Saraswati guide them to excel in their field. Many even observe fast and open it in the evening with a dish of yellow colour. Chalisa is recited and milk, curd, ghee, and coconut are offered during the puja. Just in case you aren't pepared with the social media wishes, we are here with messages, SMSes, images and greetings that you can send to your loved ones.

Basant Panchami 2021 Facebook and WhatsApp messages, SMSes:

No greeting card to give, no sweet flowers to send, no cute graphics to forward, just a caring heart wishing u…Happy Basant Panchami.

Just like the nature is turning into bright shades, may your life turns into happy shades too Let's make merry and dance to the beautiful melody of nature Happy Basant Panchami!

May Goddess Saraswati Bless You With The Ocean Of Knowledge Which Never Ends. Happy Basant Panchami 2021.

With fragrant flowers and fluttering butterflies around, soft breeze whispers in your ear - Happy Basant Panchami!

With nature's resplendence all around, there's song on every lip and romance is in the air. May the beautiful melodies touch your life this Basant Panchami

Basant Panchami 2021 Pictures, Images, GIFs for WhatsApp and Facebook:

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Basant Panchami 2021 Pictures, Images, GIFs for WhatsApp and Facebook

Basant Panchami 2021 Wishes & Quotes:

On this auspicious day of Saraswati Puja, may you wear yellow and bloom like mustard fields; fly kites and soar into the sky like them; welcome the Spring season and shed lethargy and burn evils like Holika. Happy Basant Panchmi!

As harsh winter ends and mustard flowers bloom, may your life sees no tough time or any gloom. Happy Basant Panchami to all!

As the beautiful day of Basant Panchami comes, I hope that it brings forth knowledge and wealth for you. May Goddess Saraswati bless your life with success, happiness, love, and warmth. I hope that all your wishes come true. Happy Basant Panchami to you and your family!

May the revered occasion of Basant Panchami bring the wealth of knowledge to you. May you be blessed by Goddess Saraswati and all your wishes come true. Happy Basant Panchami to all!