Image Source : FILE IMAGE Basant Panchami 2021: Significance, Date, and auspicious time

Time to rejoice as Basant Panchami 2021 is almost here! The festival full of joy and endless blessings is celebrated in Indian states, marking the onset of spring. It is that time of the year when nature is at its best with bright sunshine and greenery all around. In many parts of India, it is celebrated with great fervor. This festival has different customs and traditions in different regions. While in the eastern part people worship Goddess Saraswati, who is hailed as the goddess of knowledge and wisdom among Hindu community, in the Southern part it refers to as 'Sri Panchami'.

History and Significance:

Every year, Basant Panchami is marked on the fifth day of 'Magha.' People in some parts of India like wear yellow clothes to celebrate the onset of spring, which is often related to the colour yellow. They dress-up in yellow and eat yellow coloured dishes. Students in school and college celebrate the day by worshipping their books.

Basant Panchami signifies the transition of the season - from winter to spring and then summer. People worship Hindu Goddess of Learning and Arts, Maa Saraswati on this day. Students, scholars, and poets chant mantras and make an offering to the goddess so that she can bless them with wisdom. In some parts of North India, people fly kites on Basant Panchami. The day also marks the advent of Holi, which is celebrated in the next 40 days.

Basant Panchami 2021: Date And Time:

Basant Panchami falls on February 16, 2021 (Tuesday).

Muhurat: 06:58 am to 12:34 pm

Basant Panchami Madhyahna Moment - 12:34 PM

Panchami Tithi Begins - 03:36 AM on February 16, 2021 and ends - 05:46 AM on February 17, 2021