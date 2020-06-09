Ayurveda, yoga and meditation should be followed to fight COVID-19, says Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

Image Source : INDIA TV Sri Sri Ravishankar

Indian spiritual leader and founder of Art Of Living Foundation, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar appeared on India TV's Sarvadharm Sammelan and talked about the ways people in which people can deal with the escalating coronavirus pandemic. He stressed the use of Indian traditional knowledge and Ayurveda to fight the deadly virus and urges to make it recognized in the country. He said that the next two months are very crucial and urged followers to maintain social distancing and pay heed to the rules and regulations laid out by the government. He compared the COVID-19 pandemic to that of World War and said that one needs to be equipped with good immunity and a relaxed mind to fight this battle.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said that yoga, pranayamas, and meditation are the way to fight the novel coronavirus. He stressed that yoga helps to keep unwanted diseases at bay and build a healthy body. By using jaggery and honey rather than white sugar is the first step to strengthen immunity. He said that white sugar decreased the power of the body to fight diseases. With the escalating coronavirus scare, one needs to take care of their food habits as well, in order to stay protected. He shared that consuming turmeric with black pepper, giloy, ashwagandha, tulsi (basil), neem and other ayurvedic medicines is very important at this time.

Ayurveda, according to Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, should be brought to the limelight as it consists of the effective components that help fight many diseases. He said that the nation needs to understand the power of Ayurveda and give it the same place as that of allopathy. He said that there are many ayurvedic doctors and in the country and they should be given a fair chance to treat the COVID-19 patients.

Due to coronavirus, people have been restricted to their homes for the last two months. For them, Sri Sri Ravishankar suggested that everyone should use their time creatively and increase their knowledge of their own country during this time. He shared that there are uncountable dishes made in different regions of the country. Also, people speak different dialects at different places in India. So, people should get aware of their own country and learn about every caste and religion.

