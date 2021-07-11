Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GOODMORNIGQUOTES Ashadha Gupt Navratri 2021: Date, Time, Puja Vidhi and Significance

Ashadha Navratri 2021 celebrations begin today. The nine-day festival is a celebration of the mighty valour of Goddess and all her different avatars. It is particularly celebrated to worship goddess Durga and her nine forms through the nine days. Goddess Durga is hailed as Shakti and celebrated for eliminating Mahishasura. It falls during the rainy season, is also known as Shakambhari Navratri or Gayatri Navratri; and is celebrated with immense gaiety and reverence in all parts of India, especially the northern states.

Ashadha Gupt Navratri 2021: Date

Ashadha Gupt Navratri 2021 starts today (July 11) and will end on July 18, Sunday. It is observed from the Pratipada (1st day) till the Navami (9th day) of the Shukla Paksha in the Ashadha; month of the traditional Hindu calendar. It is one of the important festivities observed by Hindus with utmost devotion and enthusiasm.

Gupt Navratri Pooja

Throughout the holy days of Navratri, nine manifestations of the goddess are worshipped with much grandeur. They are –Maa Shailputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmaanda, Skandmaata, Kaatyaayeenee, Kaalraatree, Mahagauri, and Sidhidaatree. On the first day of Gupt Navratri devotees worship an incarnation of Goddess Parvati named Shailputri.

The Gupt Navratri schedule is as follows:

Day 1: Pratipada: Shailaputri Puja

Day 2: Dwitiya: Brahmacharini Puja

Day 3: Tritiya: Chandraghanta Puja

Day 4: Chaturthi: Kushmanda Puja

Day 5: Panchami: Skandamata Puja

Day 6: Shasthi: Katyani Puja

Day 7: Saptami: Kaalaratri Puja

Day 8: Annapurna Ashtami: Mahagauri Puja

Day 9: Navami: Siddhidatri Puja

Some of the devotees also observe fast during the 9-day Ashadha Gupt Navratri. They eat Saatvik food once during the day. During the Ashadha Gupt Navratri period, Hindu devotees chant mantras dedicated to Goddess Durga.