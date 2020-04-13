Ambedkar Jayanti 2020: 10 motivational quotes that one must definitely ponder upon

Ambedkar Jayanti 2020: The occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti or Bhim Jayanti is celebrated every year on April 14th as it marks the birthday of one of the most prominent personalities of or country-- Dr. B. R Ambedkar. People all across the country celebrate the event with great pomp and show by remembering the great man who was also known as the father of the Indian constitution. He was born on April 14, 1981, and was also awarded the prestigious Bharat Ratna Award. Dr. Ambedkar highly emphasized the religious, caste and gender and envisioned a strong India administered by a federal government. On this year's Ambedkar Jayanti, we bring forth 10 motivational quotes by the man responsible for the largest constitution in the world. Have a look:

"Cultivation of mind should be the ultimate aim of human existence."

"I like the religion that teaches liberty, equality, and fraternity."

Ambedkar Jayanti 2020: 10 motivational quotes that one must definitely ponder upon

"If I find the constitution being misused, I shall be the first to burn it."

"Men are mortal. So are ideas. An idea needs propagation as much as a plant needs watering. Otherwise, both will wither and die."

Ambedkar Jayanti 2020: 10 motivational quotes that one must definitely ponder upon

"The Duty must be performed, let the Efforts be successful or not, let the work be Appreciated or not. When a man's sincerity of purpose and Capacity are proved even his enemies come to respect him."

Ambedkar Jayanti 2020: 10 motivational quotes that one must definitely ponder upon

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage