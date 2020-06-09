Image Source : INDIA TV Acharya Vivek Muni advocates simple living and high thinking during COVID-19 pandemic

Acharya Vivek Muni, President International Mahavir Jain Mission, stresses on the importance of consuming vegetarian food. He says that during the testing time of the coronavirus pandemic, one needs to work on building immunity of the body which can be done by eating good food and performing yoga. He says that yoga helps to combat many diseases and makes the body get rid of the toxins. He also says that pranayamas are very important to keep the mind calm during the COVID-19 pandemic. If a person starts to perform pranayamas like kapalbhati, anulom vilom and others daily, he is able to control his mind and stay healthy.

Acharya Vivek Muni also advises to do meditation and devote time to spirituality. He says that one doesn't need to go to religious places to worship God but find him inside oneself. He further states that it is very important to be sympathetic about the creatures that co-exist on the earth along with human beings. Non-violence should be followed. He shares that Jainism also advocates 'live and let live.'

He also advises that people should show love and care for fellow human beings and come forward to help them in the time of need. He says that there are two ways to worship God. First, by praying to him by offering flowers and other things, second, by remembering him in good and bad times and working for the betterment of the world that he has created.

Watch Sarvadharm Sammelan on India TV, where 20 eminent Dharm gurus of the country are talking about the role of religion in the time the coronavirus pandemic These Mahagurus also talk about the ways one should follow to fight the COVID-19 infection.

