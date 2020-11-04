A rendezvous with author of “Karma Sutra: An Insight Into How Our Deeds Influence Our Destiny” Ritu Sharma

Image Source : PR In conversation with Author Ritu Sharma

In a tete-e-tete with Ritu Sharma, the author, columnist and scholar, who has written an entire Sutra or sacred scripture on 'Karma' meaning 'As you sow, so shall you reap' spoke about her book – “Karma Sutra: An Insight Into How Our Deeds Influence Our Destiny.”



The term “Karma” has become something of a fad. But how well do we really know of its implications in our day to day life?

Lets read in conversation with Ritu Sharma :

When asked what inspired her to write an entire book on the 'Theory of Karma.' She replied "our understanding of Karma primarily comes from the maxim - ‘As you sow, so shall you reap’. And it is on the basis of this belief that we strive to pursue goodness. But when we see good people suffering and wicked ones flourishing, the paradox makes us question the virtue of being good. What inspired me to write the book was to understand the truth behind this age-old maxim, and how it really works."

Q1: So does your book endorse the belief that goodness is rewarding despite the apparent contradiction?

My book merely endorses the law of Karma, which is the law of “cause and effect”. According to this law, we are obliged to experience the consequences of all the actions that we perform, even if they are only realized in subsequent lives. The book is an endeavor to shed light on the process of the conversion of cause into effect. This, I am sure, will help my readers to understand the workings of Karma and inspire them to pursue goodness, regardless of the apparent contradiction.

Q2: You mention that the Law of Karma plays out over lifetimes. What would you say to convince a reader who is an atheist or someone who doesn’t believe in reincarnation?

In reply she said "Well, the evident disparity in destinies of men with regard to their birth and fortune - in terms of their physical, economic and social privileges and handicaps - is proof enough. Karmic theory and its doctrine of transmigration, offers a logical explanation as to why one person is a prince and the other a pauper. It also helps us to understand the rationale behind the random occurrences that change the course of our life in dramatic ways - for better or for worse! The concept of reincarnation has been an integral part of almost all Indian philosophies and was used in Ayurveda to explain the congenital deficiencies and other incurable diseases. As for ‘belief’- it is a choice that rests with us!"

Q3: Half of your book deals with the Theory of Karma, as played out in the epic Mahabharat. Do you think it has any relevance in today’s day and age? If yes, can you give an example?

The Mahabharat is perhaps the only epic that we can relate to, in today’s day and age. It speaks the language of today’s world - a world dominated by greed and envy. Each character of the epic perceives their given situation differently and each one lives with the conviction that their truth is justified. As readers we are quick to classify them into shades of black and white but like us, they fall in grey areas. My book draws upon the epic to highlight the fact that the wheel of karma may grind slowly but eventually, “wherever there is dharma (righteousness) there is victory”.

Q4: What does your book offer to those who feel victimized and helpless?

There is no denying the fact that people are victims of fate and it is not easy to make peace with the feeling of helplessness it entails. The only way to reconcile with our bad luck is to view our situation through the prism of the law of karma. However, the theory of karma in no way advocates “inaction”, as is conveniently presumed. In any given situation, we have the freedom of choice to either respond or react to whatever comes our way. In doing so, we hold the power to create our destiny – and that is the glory of this law.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage