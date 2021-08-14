Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 75th Independence Day: Quotes by historic dignitaries of freedom struggle

India is celebrating its 75th Independence Day, this year. On this day, every Indian beam with pride and have their hearts filled with gratitude and acknowledgement of the lives sacrificed during the course of the freedom movement. This day is celebrated across the nation with much ardour and pride, with people coming together to remember the sacrifices of our freedom fighters and leaders who dedicated their lives to liberate our nation.

The British had ruled over India for almost two centuries, starting from 1757. The British Empire first set foot in India through its trading company called The East India Company in Surat, Gujarat, in 1619. Their rule became oppressive and sowed the seeds of rebellion in the minds of Indians. Leaders and freedom fighters like Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, and Bhagat Singh heralded the freedom struggle across the nation.

It cannot be denied that every citizen of this country owe this freedom to our brave hearts, valiant freedom fighters who didn't hesitate for once to give up their lives, just so their future generations live a peaceful free life. It was after their struggles to make Indian a free nation that we embark on a journey to individual growth and development.

With patriotism on our sleeves, we take you to down the road to the utterances of some historic luminaries of the freedom struggle.

