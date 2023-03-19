Yuzu fruit: What makes it the latest obsession of the beauty world?

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Yuzu fruit

Yuzu is a fruit from East Asia that is a mix of sour mandarin and Ichang papeda. It tastes sour like a mix of grapefruit and lime. People use yuzu to make food and drinks to taste different and interesting, like in sauces, dressings, desserts, and drinks.

What sets yuzu apart from other citrus fruits is its unique flavor. It has a tart and acidic taste that is often described as a combination of grapefruit and lime.

Apart from being a popular ingredient in cuisine, yuzu has also been found to offer numerous benefits for the skin. Yuzu contains high levels of vitamin C, which is known for its antioxidant properties and its ability to brighten the skin. Vitamin C also promotes collagen production, which helps to keep the skin firm and youthful.

Beauty benefits of yuzu fruit

1. Rich in Vitamin C: Yuzu fruit is a great natural source of vitamin C. Vitamin C is an antioxidant that can help protect the skin from harmful free radicals and sun damage.

2. Moisturizes Skin: Polyphenols, which are found abundantly in yuzu fruit, are known to be excellent skin moisturizers that can help to keep the skin hydrated and supple.

3. Cleanses Skin: Yuzu fruit's high content of vitamin C and polyphenols helps to purify and cleanse the skin by eliminating toxins and impurities.

4. Enhances Skin Tone: Yuzu fruit is known to brighten and enhance the skin tone by reducing the appearance of dark spots and uneven discoloration.

5. Prevents Acne: this fruit is equipped with antibacterial and antiseptic properties that can help prevent skin infections, including acne, by inhibiting the growth of bacteria on the skin.

Willing to incorporate this fruit into your beauty regime? Here’s how:

1. As a face mask. To pamper your skin with the benefits of yuzu, you can make your own face mask by mixing yuzu juice, honey, and yogurt. This natural blend of ingredients will not only provide hydration to your skin, but also nourish it and improve its radiance.

2. Add it to your body scrub. Yuzu juice can be used to make an indulgent body scrub that combines the goodness of brown sugar and olive oil. The concoction of these ingredients can help to exfoliate, hydrate, and nourish your skin, leaving it feeling smooth and rejuvenated.

3. Use yuzu in your bath. To unwind and soothe your body and mind, consider adding a few drops of yuzu essential oil to your bathwater. The pleasant aroma of yuzu can promote relaxation and provide a rejuvenating experience.

Read More Lifestyle News