Wings that even you could have : Eyeliner trends that you must try

Image Source : FREEPIK A graphic eyeliner look that looks absolutely stunning.

Over the past couple of years, eye makeup has become a very major part of the over makeup industry. Eyeliners have become a must and they are loved for their ability to put a new spin on it and create a new look each time. Eyeliner makes your eyes shine and enhance what is the most beautiful feature of your face. Let's take a look at some unique ways you can use that eyeliner:

Smudged eyeliner

If edgy and dramatic is your vibe, then we got you covered with the smudged eyeliner look that helps you get just that. All you got to do is apply normal eyeliner lines but use a kohl pencil and then just smudge, smudge, smudge. Apply some eyeshadow and blend and there you go; strong and intense smudged eyes.

Graphic eyeliner

Now, this one is for those who don't shy away from experimenting. Graphic eyeliner gives your eyes a super dramatic and artsy effect and by looking at the recent trends, we can say it's even the celebrities' favorite. Graphic eyeliner isn't just a simple style you imitate, there are plenty of types to choose from like the fishtail, the underliner, the LED eyeliner and many more.

Neon eyeliner

Neon eyeliners might just become your personal favorite. It's the perfect way to add a pop of color to your face on a bright summer day. All you need is a neon eyeliner or a new eyeshadow palette and go crazy. Make as many strokes, and lines or paint them completely. It all just looks so gorgeous.

Cat eyes

Do we even have to give an introduction to this? Cat eyes are the absolute classic. They give your eyes a bold effect and enhance your look completely. It's also the simplest thing to do, just take your liner, outline your lower lid, and make a beautiful wing (small or big) at the corner of your eye. A special bonus: cat eyes were Marilyn Monroe's go-to too.

Siren eyes

Siren Eyes is a popular TikTok makeup trend that got attention for its sexy and captivating look. It is just a standard cat eye with eyeliner that extends to the inner corner of the eyes to draw the line upward and out. It took inspiration from sirens in Greek mythology, which are creatures that are half-woman and half-bird or half-mermaid.

