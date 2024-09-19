Why is everyone on Instagram rubbing garlic on their face? Know benefits and side effects

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE/INSTAGRAM Know whether rubbing garlic on the face is beneficial or not.

People on Instagram have been taking part in a new skincare trend - rubbing garlic on their faces. While garlic has long been praised for its health benefits, it seems that users are now turning to it as a remedy for clear and glowing skin. The trend involves rubbing a raw garlic clove on the face or using garlic-infused products as part of their skincare routine.

Garlic has been a staple in kitchens and medicine cabinets for centuries, praised for its potential health benefits. Its popularity as a natural treatment is primarily due to an ingredient called allicin, which is thought to possess antibacterial qualities.

Garlic has a compound called allicin that fights bacteria and reduces inflammation, which might make it seem like a good option for treating acne. Acne is caused by more than just germs; it also involves clogged pores and excess oil. While garlic might help with inflammation, there isn’t a strong scientific proof that it’s effective for treating acne, most of the support for it is just hearsay.

Even though garlic has some potential benefits, putting it directly on your skin can have serious downsides. Garlic is very strong and can irritate your skin, causing redness and a burning sensation, much like a hot spice. If you’re allergic to garlic, you might end up with rashes, swelling, or other reactions. The sulphur in garlic can also be too harsh, leading to dryness and peeling, which might actually make your acne worse instead of better.

Can applying raw garlic to your face therefore treat acne?

No, is the simple response. When we spoke to Dr Madhu Chopra, MBBS, DORL, Cosmetologist, Managing Director of Studio Aesthetique, Mumbai, she said that although garlic has many amazing qualities, there isn't enough proof from research to back up its efficacy as an acne remedy. It also increases the chance of allergic reactions and inflammation.

Those with acne should stick to tried-and-true remedies and see a dermatologist. Treatments that work well combined with a little patience can often lead to clear skin. While garlic may add taste to your diet, it's important to rely on professional advice and scientifically proven ways when treating acne.

ALSO READ: Skin lost glow? Add THIS ingredient to your skincare routine, know benefits