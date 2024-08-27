What is whipped sunscreen? Know how effective the new beauty trend is for skin

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Know how effective is whipped sunscreen for the skin.

Sunscreen is an essential product in protecting our skin from the harmful UV rays of the sun. It acts as a barrier and prevents these rays from penetrating our skin, thus reducing the risk of sunburns, premature ageing, and skin cancer. Traditional sunscreen products come in lotions or sprays, but recently, whipped sunscreen has gained popularity due to its unique texture and application method.

What is whipped sunscreen?

Whipped sunscreen is simply a new generation of sun protection products with improved consumer experience, which are as effective in their protection of the skin from the sun’s hazardous UV radiation as their vintage counterparts. In contrast to typical sunscreens that tend to have a dense thick consistency which makes them sink into the skin and feel sticky, whipped sunscreen has a fluffy consistency. This sort of formula usually includes in the base all the components, which can be found in traditional types of sunscreens with physical barriers including zinc oxide or titanium dioxide, or with chemical ones including avobenzone and octocrylene. Nonetheless, the whipped texture gives a more mature feel to the product and thus may be preferred by persons with sensitive skin, mostly those who are not fans of the sticky feel of sunscreens.

How effective is whipped sunscreen for the skin?

As for effectiveness, whipped sunscreen is as effective as the regulation of conventional sunscreens. When we spoke to Ms Lalita Arya, Vice-President, DermaPuritys Aesthetic Clinic, regarding the effectiveness, she said that whipped sunscreen gives maximum protection from UVA and UVB rays which cause skin ageing and sunburn respectively. But it has its effectiveness if only it will be used properly. Users should make sure they apply a liberal amount to all the skin that is fully exposed to the sun, like any other sunscreen. Because of its light texture, whipped sunscreen most likely increases the rate of reapplication which should be applied for constant protection, especially when exposed to the sun for many hours.

Moreover, the whipped structure of sunscreen may also contain extra nourishing agents which make whipped sunscreen a multi-purpose skincare product. These additional features may contribute to skin moisturizing, anti-inflammation action and fight with free radicals arising from the influence of UV radiation. In general, whipped sunscreen is to be recommended to anyone who wants to have good sun protection and good sensations on his skin, without affecting the skin’s health negatively.

