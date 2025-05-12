What is the right time to apply alum on the face in summer? Know the right way to use it If you want to use alum for healthy skin, then know when and how alum can be applied to the face. In this article, we have also mentioned the benefits of applying alum.

Skin needs a little more care in summer because, in scorching heat, the skin has to face problems like hot air as well as pollution, the sun, and dehydration. At the same time, skin problems can also increase due to sweat, stickiness, and humidity. Thus, using alum in different ways and at different times can benefit the skin.

Should alum be applied on the face in the morning?

After waking up in the morning, you can apply alum to your face. For this, you can clean your face with alum water in the morning. This makes the skin soft.

Apply alum like this while bathing

You can mix 2-3 spoons of alum powder in your bathwater. Bathing with this water will make you feel fresh throughout the day.

In the afternoon

When you return home in the afternoon after staying in the sun, clean your face with alum water. You can mix alum with rose water and apply it on your face.

At night

While cleaning your face before going to bed, you can apply a face pack of alum and aloe vera gel. This keeps the skin infection-free.

Before applying makeup

You can also wash your face with alum water before applying makeup on your face.

Alum, or potassium alum or alum crystal, has been a centuries-old natural remedy for several skin problems. It is odourless and colourless and exists in the form of a crystalline stone. Alum has several advantages when used on the skin, and hence, it is widely used in many skincare products.

