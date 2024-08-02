What is 'Moon Face'? Know causes, treatments and why its trending on TikTok

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY What is 'Moon Face'? Know causes, treatments and why it's trending on TikTok

In recent times, a condition known as moon face has been gaining attention on social media platforms like TikTok. This distinctive facial appearance, characterised by a rounded, puffy face, has intrigued many and led to a surge in online discussions. Here’s an in-depth look at what moon face is, its causes, treatments, and why it’s trending on TikTok.

What is Moon Face?

Moon face refers to swelling that accumulates on the sides of your face, giving it a puffy and rounded appearance, similar to a full moon. This condition occurs when fat deposits build up on the sides of your skull, potentially making your face so round that your ears become obscured from the front view. The medical term for this condition is moon facies. While moon face itself is generally not painful or harmful, its impact on your appearance can affect your self-esteem and potentially influence your mental well-being.

Causes of Moon Face

Several factors can contribute to moon face:

Corticosteroid Use: Long-term use of medications like prednisone can lead to fat redistribution, including in the face.

Cushing's Syndrome: This condition, caused by excessive cortisol production, can result in a moon face appearance.

Hypothyroidism: An underactive thyroid can also contribute to facial puffiness.

Weight Gain: General weight gain can sometimes lead to a rounder face.

How is moon face diagnosed?

Moon face is diagnosed based on a combination of clinical evaluation and tests. If you are taking a corticosteroid like prednisone, your healthcare provider can often determine that it is the cause of moon face. If you are not on corticosteroids, your provider may recommend several diagnostic tests to investigate other potential causes. These tests might include:

Blood tests

Urinalysis

CT scan

MRI scan

Treatment for moon face:

The treatment for moon face largely depends on its underlying cause:

Adjusting Medication: If moon face is caused by corticosteroids, your doctor might adjust the dosage or switch to an alternative medication. It's crucial not to stop or change medication without professional guidance.

If moon face is caused by corticosteroids, your doctor might adjust the dosage or switch to an alternative medication. It's crucial not to stop or change medication without professional guidance. Managing Cushing’s Syndrome: Treatment for Cushing’s syndrome may involve medication to reduce cortisol production, surgery to remove tumours causing the syndrome, or radiation therapy.

Treatment for Cushing’s syndrome may involve medication to reduce cortisol production, surgery to remove tumours causing the syndrome, or radiation therapy. Addressing Hypothyroidism: For those with hypothyroidism, appropriate thyroid hormone replacement therapy can help alleviate facial swelling.

For those with hypothyroidism, appropriate thyroid hormone replacement therapy can help alleviate facial swelling. Lifestyle Changes: For those affected by obesity, a combination of a balanced diet and regular exercise can help reduce facial fat and improve overall health.

Why is moon face trending on TikTok?

TikTok, being a platform for trends, challenges, and information sharing, has contributed to the awareness of moon face. Users are sharing their experiences, concerns, and potential causes of this condition. This has led to increased visibility and discussion around moon face, making it a trending topic.

If you notice a sudden or unexplained change in your facial appearance, it's essential to consult a healthcare professional. They can determine the underlying cause and recommend appropriate treatment.