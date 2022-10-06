Western or Ethnic, Surbhi Rathore lends out styling tips for this festive season

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SURBHIRATHORE3_ Surbhi Rathore lends out styling tips for this festive season

Anyone can pick an off-the-rack outfit and jump into it. But only a true fashion diva knows how to carry that outfit with style and elegance. Digital creator Surbhi Rathore has been sharing many photos and videos on Instagram, giving inspiration for styling yourself this festive season.



Surbhi Rathore recently posted a special picture in a beautiful lehenga with intricate sequin work. The rising actress added flowers to her hair to make it look even more authentic.

Earlier, she posted a picture of herself in an elegant-looking white chikankari suit teamed with dyed red duppatta and juttis. The influencer looked modest yet beguiling.

After a gist of her traditional style, let's take a look at Surbhi Rathore's western style. The fashion lady attended the IWMBuzz Digital Award show and wore the most magnificent outfit to the carpet. She looked like a complete stunner in that shimmery sheath gown with mosaic patterns and golden heels teamed with long earrings. Surbhi kept her makeup simple and looked bewitching.

Talking about street style outfits, she once wore blue ripped jeans with a pink cropped top and paired them with black shoes. Surbhi Rathore added a black handbag, a watch, sunglasses, and a dainty chain. The looks was perfect for a casual day.

You can definitely steal some festive season looks from Surbhi for the coming Diwali celebrations and more.

Meanwhile, Surbhi Rathore was recently seen in the music video "Teri Mohobbat." She will soon appear in Voila Digi's yet another music video.

