Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Ways to take care of your skin ahead of Holi 2022

When it comes to Holi, many women shy away from playing with colours because it harms the skin. Gulaal and other colours contain chemicals that can damage the skin and can lead to breakouts and acne. However, if your skin is healthy, a little colour can hardly matter.

Want to give your skin a long, long vacay from breakouts, dullness and oiliness? Start your skincare routine with these products and get ready for an enjoyable Holi 2022.

Derma Totale- Skin Toning Face Wash and Under Eye Serum

Derma Totale's Glutathione face wash is one solution for all your problems. It gives radiant and glowy skin with the combined benefits of cleansing and toning your skin. It contains Glutathione, also known as "super antioxidant", which helps moisturise the skin and make it look flawless.

On the other hand, Under Eye Serum by Derma Totale is another way to achieve perfect skin. Consisting of antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, immunomodulatory, and membrane-stabilising properties, this product promises lighter and brighter under eyes.

Image Source : DERMA TOTALE Derma Totale- Skin Toning Face Wash and Under Eye Serum

Love Earth- Vitamin C Face Wash and Sunscreen SPF-50 Matte

For clean and youthful skin, it is very important to get rid of all the toxins and pollutants settled on your face. Love Earth's Vitamin C face wash is perfect to give a fresh start to your day. It contains collagen which is said to be a must-have for plump and fresh skin. It also improves the appearance of pores, fine lines and wrinkles. To revitalise your skin, you only need to add Love Earth to your skincare regime.

The next step for healthy skin is good sunscreen. Summers bring along tanning and dehydrated skin which can only be treated by sunscreen. Love Earth's Sunscreen SPF-50 Matte helps reduce the chances of sunburn and reduces pigmentation. Interestingly, it leaves no white residue and just leaves with a matte finish.

Image Source : LOVE EARTH Love Earth- Vitamin C Face Wash and Sunscreen SPF-50 Matte

Finish your no-makeup look with Love Earth's lip and cheek tints which give a nice dewy look for the day.

Himalayan Organics- Cucumber Under Eye Gel and Hyaluronic Acid Serum

Dark circles have been a problem for every woman at some point in her life. Himalayan Organics Cucumber under-eye gel is a great option to lighten the skin and soothe it. Especially in Summers, it helps deeply moisturize the skin and manages the elasticity around the eyes. The gel consists of Cucumber Extract, Licorice Root Extract, Sesame Seed Extract, Castor Seed Oil, and more.

On the other hand, Himalayan Organics' hyaluronic acid serum makes the skin smoother and younger. Loaded with allantoin, moringa oleifera extract, aloe leaf extract, glycerin, retinol and vitamin C and E; the serum helps restore moisture balance over the skin and achieve that flawless look.

Image Source : HIMALAYAN ORGANICS Himalayan Organics- Cucumber Under Eye Gel and Hyaluronic Acid Serum

Himalayan Organics Jade Rolling Stone

While it is always a good idea to use a good product, Himalayan Organics Jade Rolling Stone is an even better idea to use. jade Rollers are increasingly popular these days and have many benefits. Himalayan Organics' Rolling Stone helps soothe the skin and makes it extra glowy. It also supercharges the other skincare products that you use.

Image Source : HIMALAYAN ORGANICS Himalayan Organics Jade Rolling Stone

So enjoy Holi without any fear this year.