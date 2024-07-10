Want to relax your body? Try these 5 Ayurvedic Massages, know healing health benefits

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Try these 5 Ayurvedic Massages, know health benefits

In our fast-paced world, finding ways to relax and rejuvenate is essential. Ayurveda, the ancient Indian system of medicine, offers a variety of massages that not only help you unwind but also provide numerous health benefits. Here are five Ayurvedic massages you should consider for relaxation and healing.

1. Abhyanga (Full Body Massage)

Abhyanga involves the application of warm herbal oils over the entire body.

Benefits:

Improves circulation: Enhances blood flow, which helps remove toxins.

Nourishes the skin: Leaves the skin soft, smooth, and glowing.

Calms the mind: Reduces stress and anxiety, promoting mental clarity and calmness.

Boosts immunity: Strengthens the body's immune system, making you more resistant to illnesses.

2. Shirodhara (Third Eye Therapy)

Shirodhara involves a steady stream of warm oil poured over the forehead, particularly on the "third eye" area.

Benefits:

Reduces stress: Deeply relaxes the nervous system, easing stress and tension.

Enhances sleep quality: Promotes better sleep and helps alleviate insomnia.

Improves concentration: Increases mental clarity and focus.

Balances emotions: Helps in managing emotional imbalances and mood swings.

3. Udvartana (Herbal Powder Massage)

Udvartana uses a mixture of herbal powders for a dry massage that exfoliates the skin.

Benefits:

Detoxifies the body: Removes toxins through the skin.

Reduces cellulite: Helps in breaking down fat deposits and reducing cellulite.

Improves skin tone: Leaves the skin looking toned and radiant.

Energises the body: Invigorates and revitalises the body, reducing fatigue.

4. Pizhichil (Oil Bath Massage)

Pizhichil involves pouring warm medicated oil over the body while simultaneously performing a gentle massage.

Benefits:

Relieves pain: Eases muscle stiffness and joint pain.

Enhances flexibility: Improves joint mobility and flexibility.

Strengthens the immune system: Boosts overall immunity and vitality.

Promotes relaxation: Induces deep relaxation and relieves mental stress.

5. Kati Basti (Lower Back Therapy)

Kati Basti involves a pool of warm herbal oil applied to the lower back area using a dough dam.

Benefits:

Alleviates lower back pain: Provides relief from chronic lower back pain.

Reduces inflammation: Helps reduce inflammation in the lower back region.

Improves spinal health: Enhances the strength and flexibility of the spine.

Promotes overall well-being: Balances the body's energy and promotes overall health.

Incorporating Ayurvedic massages into your wellness routine can offer profound relaxation and healing benefits. From relieving stress and improving sleep to enhancing skin health and boosting immunity, these traditional therapies provide a holistic approach to well-being. So, the next time you're looking to relax and rejuvenate, consider trying one of these Ayurvedic massages to experience their powerful healing effects.

ALSO READ: 5 ways to add Ghee into your skincare routine, know surprising benefits