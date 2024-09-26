Want to get glowing skin? Include THESE collagen-rich foods in your diet immediately

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Collagen-rich foods for glowing skin.

With age, some proteins in the skin start reducing and with it, freckles and wrinkles appear on the face. But nowadays, freckles and wrinkles start appearing at a young age. These days due to disturbances in eating habits and lack of nutrition, old age starts appearing on the skin quickly. A protein is present in our body called collagen, when this protein's quantity starts decreasing in the body, then the skin of a person begins to become loose. This is an important protein which takes care of cells and tissues. In case the body is not getting this protein in the required quantity, then because of that, the skin may become thin and one can lose the elasticity of the face. In such a scenario, you can maintain the collagen level by adding some of these foods to your diet. Now, let's know in which food collagen is found in high amounts.

Add these foods to your list

Citrus fruits: Oranges, grapefruits, lemons, and limes are rich in vitamin C. It helps in the increment of the production of pro-collagen in your body. Strawberries, blueberries, and blackberries are filled with antioxidants and vitamin C.

Leafy and colourful green vegetables: Include leafy vegetables in your diet as they will increase the amount of collagen, green leafy vegetables such as spinach and broccoli with lots of vitamin C and antioxidants. The brightly coloured vegetables including bell peppers, carrots and cucumbers contain antioxidant vitamins and silica, which enhance the production of collagen and the general health of skin, while garlic contains sulfur, which increases the level of collagen.

Dry fruits and seeds: Almonds, walnuts, flax, and chia seeds rich in essential fatty acids lead to the production of collagen.

Yoghurt and Ghee: Yoghurt is a probiotic-rich food that can improve the gut, thus enhancing collagen synthesis. On the other hand, Ghee has nutrients A, D, E, and K that keep producing collagen and supporting the health of the skin.

