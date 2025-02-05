Want stronger hair and fewer wrinkles? Nutritionist shares 10 collagen-boosting foods to add to your diet

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Nutritionist shares 10 collagen-boosting foods.

In an Instagram post, nutritionist Renu Rakheja listed a few foods and beverages that can help naturally increase collagen and give you healthy, bright skin and hair. Here's where to start, according to Renu, who says that maintaining a healthy lifestyle and eating a balanced diet may greatly increase the creation of collagen and give you bright skin.

She said, “Boost collagen for glowing skin, stronger hair, less wrinkles and better joint health! Collagen isn’t just a beauty secret —it’s a powerhouse for your overall health. By incorporating these 10 foods into your diet, you’ll not only nourish your skin and hair but also improve your joint flexibility and support cartilage health. Collagen is a game-changer for your body and your beauty routine. From reducing wrinkles to enhancing mobility, collagen is a game-changer. Start adding these nutrient-packed foods to your meals today, and watch the transformation.”

10 foods rich in collagen-boosting nutrients

Renu while sharing her list of collagen-boosting foods, said '10 foods that boost collagen for glowing skin and strong hair':

1. Bone broth: Rich in collagen and amino acids for skin elasticity.

2. Eggs: High in proline, a key amino acid for collagen production.

3. Citrus fruits: Packed with vitamin C, essential for collagen synthesis.

4. Berries: Loaded with antioxidants, especially vitamin C for skin health.

5. Spinach: Boost collagen production with vitamin C and chlorophyll.

6. Avocados: Rich in healthy fats that support skin hydration.

7. Garlic: Contains sulphur, which is essential for collagen formation.

8. Tomatoes: Full of lycopene, an antioxidant that helps preserve collagen.

9. Nuts and seeds: High in zinc, which is crucial for collagen production.

10. Green tea: Packed with catechins that protect collagen from damage.

So, if you are someone who wants to achieve strong hair and glowing skin then you must include these foods in your diet soon.

