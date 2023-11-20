Want glowing skin this winter? Add ABC juice to your daily routine

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL ABC juice for glowing skin this winter.

With its many festive gatherings, winter is a season full of joy and enjoyment, but it also presents a unique set of difficulties. Dry, dull skin is one of the most prevalent problems encountered in the winter. Our skin can appear dull and lifeless when the dry heat indoors coupled with the chilly temperature outside occurs. During such times, it is important to take extra care of our skin to maintain its natural glow. And what better way to do that than with a homemade, natural and nutrient-rich ABC juice?

What is ABC juice?

Apple-Beetroot-Carrot juice, or ABC juice, is a well-known detox beverage that is gaining more popularity in the health and wellness industry. It does wonders for our skin as well as aiding in internal body cleansing, particularly in the chilly winter months. This effective juice can offer you radiant skin in winter because it is full of vital vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Let's examine the advantages of ABC juice in more detail and discover how to prepare it at home.

Let's take a look at how to make this magical elixir at home:

Ingredients:

2 apples

1 beetroot

2 carrots

Water (if needed)

Instructions:

Wash and peel all the ingredients. Chop them into small pieces and put them in a juicer or blender. Blend or juice all the ingredients together and add a little water if needed. Strain the mixture to remove any pulp or chunks. You can adjust the consistency of the juice by adding more water if needed. Serve immediately and enjoy your delicious and nutritious ABC juice!

Benefits of ABC juice for glowing skin:

Hydrates the skin: Dry skin is a common problem during winter due to low humidity levels. The high water content in all three ingredients - apple, beetroot and carrot - helps in keeping our skin hydrated from within, giving it a natural glow.

Rich in antioxidants: All three ingredients are rich in antioxidants that help fight against free radicals and prevent premature ageing. The antioxidants also help in improving skin elasticity, making it look firm and youthful.

Fights acne: Beetroot has anti-inflammatory properties that help in reducing inflammation and acne on the skin. It also helps in purifying the blood, which can indirectly result in clearer skin.

Nourishes the skin: Carrots are loaded with Vitamin A, which is essential for healthy skin. It helps in repairing damaged skin cells, giving you a radiant complexion.

Boosts collagen production: Collagen is responsible for maintaining the firmness and elasticity of our skin. Apples contain Vitamin C, which helps in boosting collagen production, resulting in plump and youthful-looking skin.

Detoxifies the body: A healthy body reflects on our skin. ABC juice is a powerful detox drink that helps flush out toxins from our body, giving us clear and radiant skin.

