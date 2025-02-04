Unwanted hair starts growing on women's body, know causes and ways to prevent

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Unwanted hair starts growing on women's body

Women do not grow beards on their faces like men, but some women start growing excessive hair on their faces. This problem is called hirsutism. Women suffering from this start growing unwanted hair on their face, arms, back, and chest, which spoils their beauty. In such a situation, let us know what the reasons are for unwanted hair on women's bodies and what to do to control it.

Causes of unwanted hair growth

PCOS: This condition occurs in women due to the level of hormones called androgens increasing more than normal. This is the main cause of hirsutism. In PCOS, androgen levels start increasing very rapidly, due to which hair starts growing rapidly. The menstrual cycle of women suffering from PCOS also gets disturbed, and it becomes very difficult to lose weight.

Problems related to adrenal glands: The adrenal glands are located just above the kidneys in the body, and their main job is to secrete hormones. Women who suffer from congenital adrenal hyperplasia have a deficiency of the enzymes that produce hormones, due to which hair starts growing in large quantities on their cheeks.

Cushing's syndrome: A condition that causes the body to produce too much cortisol, a hormone that affects the hair, skin, and other organs. Other symptoms include rapid weight gain, high blood pressure, and diabetes

Pregnancy and Menopause: During pregnancy and menopause, many hormonal changes occur in the bodies of women, due to which facial hair grows.

How to remove unwanted hair?

To remove hair from the face, first of all, improve your lifestyle. Improve your diet. When you improve your diet, the increased weight will be reduced. Due to this, your umbalanced hormones will also be balanced, and unwanted hair will stop growing. Apart from this, you can also take the help of laser therapy to reduce facial hair. Along with this, you can also use home remedies.

