Understanding summer acne: Causes, prevention and skincare do’s and don’ts

New Delhi:

During summer, lots of folks dream of getting healthy, glowy skin. Yet, especially for those in steamy spots like India, it often means coping with pesky zits, way too much oil, and just plain unsettled skin. People refer to this as "summer acne," but it's not some unique skin issue. It's just regular acne reacting to hot weather. Sweaty, humid conditions amp up oil production and make battling breakouts tougher.

Shaily Mehrotra, a top skin expert and head honcho at Fixderma and FCL, says figuring out these seasonal skin triggers helps keep your face healthier all summer long. Let's understand this better.

Why does acne get worse in summer?

Summer acne comes from heat, humidity, and how your skin reacts to them. You know how it goes: when it gets hot, you sweat and produce more oils to cool down. Yet, while the weather is a big culprit, dermatologists point out that our skin care routines often don't adjust with the seasons. That lack of adaptation can really trigger zits, too.

One common mistake is continuing to use products designed for colder months. "The climate changes, but skincare habits often remain the same," says Mehrotra. Rich moisturisers, heavy formulations and inadequate cleansing after sweating can all contribute to congestion during summer. Many people also respond to breakouts by doing more, scrubbing harder, washing their face more frequently or layering multiple active ingredients in an attempt to clear the skin quickly.

Unfortunately, this often backfires.

Why over-cleansing can make acne worse

One of the biggest misconceptions surrounding acne is that aggressive skincare equals better results. Once the barrier is compromised, the skin often swings between dehydration and excess oil production, creating the very conditions that allow acne to persist.

"In many cases, summer acne is not a result of doing too little. It is a result of doing too much," she explains.

The case for simplifying your skincare routine

Experts increasingly recommend a simpler, more adaptive approach to summer skincare. Instead of using super-strong products for breakouts, let's support our skin's natural balance. We should use gentle face washes instead of rough scrubs and lighter formulas over heavy creams. Also, we don’t want to pile on too many activities that might stress the skin out.

As Mehrotra says, healthy skin in summer is about adapting, not attacking your face. Sunscreen is crucial for folks with acne-prone skin, though some skip it because they think it’ll feel oily or make breakouts worse. Actually, experts say it’s key for managing acne and stopping long-term damage. It protects against the sun while preventing those post-breakout marks from getting darker and sticking around longer. This is extra important for Indian skin tones since they often deal with stubborn dark spots even after acne clears up.

The often-overlooked issue: Post-acne pigmentation

For many people, the acne itself is not the biggest concern. The marks left behind can often last much longer. Post-inflammatory pigmentation can stick around for weeks or even months after a pimple vanishes. Being out in the sun keeps those marks darker, though, making them tougher to treat and lengthening how long they stay.

This is why experts stress that acne prevention, barrier protection and sunscreen use should be viewed as part of the same strategy rather than separate concerns. Clear skin during summer rarely comes from using more products or following an aggressive skincare routine.

Mehrotra says the key is understanding how skin changes with the seasons and adjusting your care accordingly. To get healthy summer skin, it's not about adding more steps. You need to focus on what's essential, and do that stuff consistently and carefully. Sometimes, all your skin needs is enough support to work naturally.

Also read: Do ice rollers actually shrink pores? Dermatologist explains