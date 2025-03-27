Troubled with thing eyebrows? Follow these tricks to get thick and perfect shape If you want your eyebrows to look thick and in perfect shape, then we have brought you some easy and effective tricks which you can apply yourself very easily.

Many girls are often troubled by thin and light eyebrows and they want their eyebrows to look thick and attractive. Eyebrows completely change the look of the face, and being in the right shape adds to your beauty. If you want your eyebrows to also look thick and in perfect shape, then we have brought some easy and effective tricks for you.

Use eyebrow pencil correctly

To make the eyebrows look thick and full, it is very important to use the eyebrow pencil correctly. Lightly fill in the empty areas of the eyebrows with the pencil. This will make the eyebrows look thick and full. Keep in mind that the color of the pencil matches the color of your hair so that the look looks natural.

Use eyebrow gel

If you want, you can also give a thicker look to your eyebrows with eyebrow gel. It keeps your hair in one place. You can try it any day and get a different look.

These oils can be used

To make the eyebrows thick and dense, it is very important to take care of the eyebrow hair. Massage the eyebrows regularly with castor oil, coconut oil, or amla oil. This strengthens the roots of the hair, and your eyebrows start to look dense and thick.

Petroleum jelly can be helpful

Petroleum jelly is a tried and tested old remedy. Petroleum jelly helps moisturize and nourish the skin of your eyebrows. This reduces the breakage of eyebrow hair. Massage the petroleum jelly on the eyebrows with the help of the fingers and leave it overnight. You will start seeing results after using it for a few months. But if you have oily skin, avoid this remedy.

ALSO READ: Be aware of these 5 mistakes while applying face oils to prevent skin problems