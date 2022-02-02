Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Tired of scalp pimples? Here are 6 hacks that will help you get rid of them

Scalp pimple is a form of folliculitis or inflammation of the hair follicles. Sometimes it can be caused by irritation, bacteria, fungal, or other infections. Traditional acne around the hairline is very common if you are prone to facial acne. It is also known as scalp folliculitis, and it can be differentiated by seriousness, from mild to severe. Our skin develops pimples when pores get clogged because of sebum, the body’s natural moisturizer, or dead skin cells. Scalp pimple occurs for the same reasons, except it shows up either along the hairline or beyond that, on the scalp.

Not washing the hair regularly and thoroughly, wearing tight headgear, and build-up of hair products on the scalp are some causes of scalp pimples. Scalp pimples can develop in the form of pimples, blackheads, whiteheads, pustules, or nodules on the scalp as well as at the back of the head. Yeast, bacteria and mites can worsen the situation by entering into the pores and causing a reaction. Germs like Malassezia yeast, Staphylococcus aureus, Demodex folliculorum, and curtobacterium can cause severe scalp pimples. Stress, hormonal balances, certain foods, and abnormal immune responses can all be contributing factors for the appearance of these pimples.

Home Hacks to get rid of them:

Keep your scalp clean and wash your hair thoroughly. Avoid going to bed with any product in your hair. If you use gels, sprays, etc., do a quick rinse once you get home. Regularly wash your combs, hairbrushes, hats and pillow covers.

Treatment of scalp pimples also includes the use of topical retinoids and benzoyl peroxide. Treatment for folliculitis may include topical steroid creams and antihistamines.

Steer clear of oily products that can clog the pores of the scalp and consider a dandruff shampoo with antifungal medicine.

Using these shampoos can help you get rid of mild scalp pimples but always consult a dermatologist if it becomes severe, persistent and starts causing hair loss and inflammation. The possible medications for scalp acne may include topical antibiotics, steroid creams or injections, oral antibiotics, antihistamines (for treating allergic reactions), phototherapy, clearing pores through physical extractions or Isotretinoin (a form of vitamin A used to treat severe acne only).

Avoid oiling the hair and using too many styling products if you are already prone to this condition or have an oily scalp. Do not use heat styling tools very frequently.

Make your wash-day routine count by lathering up with medicated shampoos formulated with antibacterial ingredients, such as sulfur and salicylic acid. Washing every other day. It's best to lather and let the anti-inflammatory shampoo sit for five minutes before rinsing for best effect. which combines salicylic acid and dilute sodium hypochlorite to knock out itching, folliculitis, and dandruff.

Inputs by- Dr. Nivedita Dadu, Renowned Dermatologist