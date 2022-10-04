Tired of greasy hair even after washing? Know 5 ways to fix it

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Woman tired of hair problems

These days many are stuck with greasy hair even after washing them. No matter how much we try to manage them, the oil buildup on our scalp makes the hair appear brittle, grimy or greasy. An excessively greasy scalp can also lead to uncomfortable itching and serve as a haven for the fungus that causes dandruff. But first, let's know the causes of greasy and oily hair even after washing.

Causes of greasy and oily hair

1. Seborrhoea: Seborrhoea, a disorder that produces excessive amounts of oil and sebum and makes the scalp appear oily, may be the cause of excessively greasy hair.

2. Wrong hair product: Using a product that isn’t designed for oily hair might also cause an oil buildup.

3. Unhealthy diet: Dairy and high-glycemic foods might impact levels of androgen hormones, which may affect how much sebum the skin generates.

4. Oily hair: Having naturally oily hair may also contribute to greasy hair that persists even after washing. In fact, hair that is straight or silky is more likely to get greasy.

5. Pollution: Residing in a polluted environment may impair the health of your scalp, which can lead to a number of hair problems, including greasy hair, hair damage, and dandruff.

Here’s how to deal with greasy hair without damaging hair or irritating the scalp

1. Avoid over-conditioning

Avoid using conditioner regularly. It is not the right practice. Doing so can create frizzy and greasy hair. Remember our hair ends need it more than your scalp or roots. Also, be sure to wash your hair.

2. Use tea tree oil

Using a tree oil-based shampoo as it has the capacity to dry the hair and soak the oil.” One can also directly use tea tree oil to massage the scalp. It will help to control dandruff, reduce greasiness, treat itchiness and clean scalp and hair.

3. Avoid hair styling products

Avoid hair straightening as much as possible. Styling products like wax and conditioners often make the hair more oily.

4. Moisturize hair properly

Regularly moisturize your hair. And not only hair, moisturize the scalp and roots because these are the places where oil accumulates in addition to the hair. When our hair is well-hydrated, it looks stronger overall, has shinier strands, and has improved scalp health.

5. Apply a homemade scrub

*One spoonful of refined sugar and two spoons of multani mitti should be added to a bowl.

*Mix in some fresh aloe vera in the bowl.

*Add 1/2 spoon of rose water to the thick paste to make it smooth and lighter.

*By dividing the hair, apply it to the scalp, and leave it on for 20 minutes.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.

