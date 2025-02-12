Tired of cosmetic makeup removers? Use these natural ingredients to keep the glow intact

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Use these natural ingredients as makeup removers.

After applying makeup, it is important to remove the makeup properly so that your skin remains soft and glowing. The makeup removers available in the market are not only expensive but they also contain many harmful chemicals which can make your skin dry and rough. So in this article, we will tell you how you can easily remove your makeup with the natural things available at home and make your skin soft and glowing.

Olive oil and lemon: Mix 1 teaspoon lemon juice with 2 teaspoons olive oil and apply it on the face properly. Then after 5 minutes wipe the face with the help of a cotton pad and wash the face with cold water. It works as a natural makeup remover and makes the skin soft and glowing.

Coconut oil and honey: You can easily remove makeup using coconut oil and honey. For this, make a paste by mixing 1 teaspoon of coconut oil with half a teaspoon of honey. Then apply this paste on the face, massage with light hands and wipe it with the help of a cotton pad. Then wash it with cold water.

Curd and gram flour: To remove makeup, mix 1 spoon of gram flour in 2 spoons of curd and make a paste. Then apply it on the face with makeup for 5 minutes. Now massage and wash your face with lukewarm water. This will not only remove your makeup but will also make your skin glow.

Rose water and glycerin: Spray a mixture of rose water and glycerin on the face and keep it for 5 minutes. Then wash the face with cold water. This mixture makes the skin clean and bright and removes makeup easily.

