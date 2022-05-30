Tips to maintain lustrous hair through the monsoons

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative image

The most anticipated season to escape the summer heat is approaching. While we enjoy soaking ourselves in the rain, the season can be the most difficult on hair care. Monsoons cause your hair to become tender, making it prone an unnatural level of frizz, resulting in a lack of shine, excessive dandruff, and hair fall. Want to keep your hair lustrous while also showing off your locks? Try these products:

Hair Smoothing Serum

Because of the humidity in the air, frizzy hair is very common during the monsoon season. Frizz is an indication of dry, damaged hair. During the monsoon season, the air is moist, which dampens our hair and causes it to become frizzy and unmanageable. Taming Elixir Hair Smoothing Serum by Sebastian Professional is specially designed to smooth, tame frizz, and hydrate hair. The lightweight cream formula with avocado oil provides natural-looking definition and thermal protection, making it ideal for use with heat styling products. It also leaves hair feeling touchably supple. This expertly curated serum contains avocado oil, which is high in vitamins such as biotin, which aids in the maintenance of a healthy mane.

How to use:

Work evenly through damp hair from roots to ends

Blow Dry for a smooth, natural finish

Use with flat Irons for smooth, straight styles or with curl irons for softly defined curls.

Leave in styling conditioner

With hair becoming increasingly difficult to maintain and style during the monsoon season, the Sebastian Professional Potion 9 Leave-in styling conditioner nourishes and shapes hair, removing any form of dryness. This versatile cream conditioner contains 9 botanical extracts that help restore moisture and provide a flexible hold that allows the hair to be styled into multiple distinct looks, all while restoring the hair's natural shine. It contains jojoba oil, which is high in vitamins that are beneficial to hair.

How to use:

Apply to damp or dry hair

Dry by air for soft waves, by blow-dryer for a touchable look

Use hot tools for refined curls

Reapply on dry hair to add texture and control