These effective homemade face packs can keep your skin healthy during monsoon

New Delhi:

With monsoon setting in, the rainy and humid weather tends to cause a lot of problems. From hair troubles to skin problems, the list can be endless. However, you need to take the necessary steps that can help to keep your skin and hair healthy healthy, and these could also be home remedies.

Face packs are a great way to keep the skin healthy. While there are several types of face packs available in the market, the homemade ones can be equally effective. You can use ingredients that are readily available at home to made face packs that keep your skin healthy during monsoon. Here are some effective homemade face packs that can keep your skin healthy during monsoon.

Multani Mitti (Fuller's Earth) & Rose Water Pack

Multani Mitti absorbs excess oil and helps unclog pores, which is important during the humid monsoon. Rose water has anti-inflammatory and cooling properties. Mix 2 tbsp of Multani Mitti with 2 tbsp of rose water to form a paste. Apply and let it dry for 15–20 minutes, and rinse off.

Neem & Turmeric Face Pack

Neem has antibacterial and antifungal properties that fights monsoon-induced acne and skin infections. Turmeric gives a natural glow and helps reduce inflammation. Grind fresh neem leaves or use neem powder, mix with a pinch of turmeric and water to make a paste. Apply and rinse after 15 minutes.

Besan (Gram Flour), Curd & Turmeric Pack

This face pack cleanses, exfoliates and controls oil. It’s is extremely beneficial for combination or oily skin during the monsoon. Mix 2 tbsp besan, 1 tbsp curd, and a pinch of turmeric. Apply, let it semi-dry, then scrub off gently with water.

Sandalwood & Rose Water Pack

Sandalwood has antiseptic properties that help prevent rashes and skin breakouts that are common during monsoon. Rose water hydrates and refreshes. Mix sandalwood powder with rose water to make a paste. Apply and wash off after it dries.

Aloe Vera & Cucumber Cooling Pack

This face pack is ideal for irritated or sensitive skin during the humid weather. Aloe vera helps to hydrate the skin, while cucumber soothes and tones the skin. Blend fresh aloe vera gel and cucumber juice. Apply and leave for 15–20 minutes before rinsing.

