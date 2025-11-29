When is acne more than ‘just teenage hormones’? Dermatologist explains when to seek help Teen acne is common, but persistent or painful breakouts can lead to long-term scars. Dermatologist Dr Ridhima Arora explains when parents should seek medical help, what early treatment looks like, and how timely care can protect a teenager’s skin and confidence.

Acne is almost a teenage rite of passage, but that doesn’t mean children should be told to “wait it out.” Adolescence brings a surge of hormones that increase oil production, making skin more vulnerable to clogged pores, inflammation and recurring breakouts. And while the occasional pimple is normal, dermatologists warn that untreated acne can leave behind long-term marks that stay well into adulthood.

According to Dr Ridhima Arora, MBBS, MD (Dermatology & VD), Malik Radix Healthcare Pvt. Ltd, timely intervention is critical not just for clear skin today, but for preventing scars that are far more difficult to treat later in life. Teenage acne can really have an impact on the self-confidence of the youngster. Let's get into it:

Why does teenage acne get worse

Several everyday triggers make adolescent skin flare more easily:

Pollution

Sweat and humidity

Intense sports activity

Friction from school bags

Helmets rubbing against the forehead

These factors irritate the skin, block pores and deepen inflammation, and for many teens, can transform mild acne into something more persistent.

But the real concern isn’t the breakout itself. It’s what comes after: dark spots, marks and pits that can form when acne is left untreated or handled incorrectly. These scars last far longer than the teenage years and can impact confidence, self-esteem and emotional well-being.

When parents should seek a dermatologist

Dr Arora highlights clear signs that it’s time to move from home care to medical help:

Painful or persistent pimples

Clusters of whiteheads or blackheads along the T-zone

Acne spreading to the chest or back

Breakouts affecting a child’s self-esteem or willingness to socialise

At this stage, acne is not just a cosmetic issue; it’s a health concern that needs structured treatment to prevent permanent scarring.

What early treatment looks like

For mild acne, a simple routine can work well:

A gentle face wash

A non-comedogenic moisturiser

A basic active like salicylic acid or adapalene

These components maintain the cleanliness of pores and lower the inflammation in case of regular usage.

However, parents must not guess when dealing with moderate and severe acne. Excessive use of actives, rough scrubs, home preparations and improper product layering may aggravate the irritation, so acne will be more obstinate and difficult to manage. Medical supervision becomes essential here.

Why early support matters

Having gone through adolescence, it is a weak stage to begin with; identity, body image and peer pressure all come to a head. The acne itself, which is not treated, may create unnecessary stress, which adds to the problem and will influence the self-worth and make teens avoid social areas.

Dr Arora focuses on the importance of timely support to make a difference. Through proper medication and advice, acne can be effectively dealt with safely and without much fear, while ensuring that teens feel comfortable in their own skin at one of the most important developmental phases.

