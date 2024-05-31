Tanned skin? Try these 5 home remedies to get instant relief from sunburn

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Home remedies to get instant relief from sunburn.

The sun's warm rays may feel great on your skin, but too much exposure can lead to a painful and uncomfortable sunburn. Whether you've spent too much time lounging at the beach or forgot to reapply sunscreen during a day out, sunburns can happen to anyone. The skin starts burning as soon as you go out in the sun. If you go out even for 10 minutes in extreme heat, the colour of the skin changes. The skin starts turning red due to the strong sunlight. Tanning not only darkens the face but sometimes pimples, redness and burning also start occurring. The good news is that there are several remedies you can use to help alleviate the pain and discomfort of sunburned skin. In this article, we'll discuss five remedies that can provide instant relief from sunburn and help your skin heal faster.

Aloe Vera Gel

Aloe vera is a popular remedy for sunburn, and for good reason. It has anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce redness and swelling associated with sunburn. Aloe vera also contains antioxidants that can help repair damaged skin cells and speed up the healing process. To use aloe vera for sunburn relief, simply apply a liberal amount of pure aloe vera gel onto the affected area. You can either purchase a pre-made gel or extract the gel straight from an aloe vera plant.

Cool Compresses

Cool compresses are another effective way to soothe the burning sensation of sunburn. The cool temperature helps constrict blood vessels near the skin's surface, which can reduce redness and pain. To make a cool compress, soak a clean cloth in cold water and gently press it onto the sunburned area. You can also add a few drops of lavender or peppermint essential oil to the water for added soothing benefits.

Oatmeal Baths

An oatmeal bath is an excellent way to relieve sunburn discomfort while also nourishing and moisturizing your skin. Oats contain anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce itching and irritation caused by sunburn. To make an oatmeal bath, grind one cup of plain oats in a food processor or blender until it turns into a fine powder. Then, add the oatmeal powder to a lukewarm bath and soak for 15-20 minutes. Pat your skin dry with a towel and apply a gentle moisturizer afterwards.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar is known for its ability to balance pH levels in the skin, making it an effective remedy for sunburn. It can also help reduce inflammation and promote the healing of damaged skin cells. To use apple cider vinegar for sunburn relief, mix equal parts of water and apple cider vinegar and apply it to the affected area using a cotton ball or cloth. You may experience a slight stinging sensation, but this should subside quickly. Leave the solution on for about 10 minutes before rinsing off with cool water.

Hydration

Sunburned skin often becomes dry, so it's crucial to replenish lost fluids by drinking plenty of water. Not only will this help your skin heal faster, but it can also prevent further damage from occurring. It's recommended to drink at least eight glasses of water a day, but you may need more if you have a severe sunburn. You can also add fruits and vegetables with high water content, such as watermelon and cucumbers, to help boost your hydration levels.

