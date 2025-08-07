Remove tan from hands and feet at home with these kitchen remedies Hands and feet looking tanned? Try these easy, natural home remedies with lemon, aloe vera, and besan to remove sun tan and restore your skin’s glow.

New Delhi:

Sun-kissed skin may sound appealing, but for many of us, sun tan is a stubborn reality, especially on exposed areas like the feet and hands. Whether it’s your daily commute, a beach trip, or simply a walk in the sun, overexposure leads to many skin woes.

From uneven skin tone, dryness, and pigmentation, skin care is needed for everything. While salon treatments are an option, they aren’t always accessible or affordable. Luckily, you can fade tan from your hands and feet naturally with a few tried-and-tested remedies from the kitchen.

6 natural remedies to remove tan from hands and feet

1. Lemon and honey mask for brightening tanned skin

Why it works: Lemon has natural bleaching properties, and honey adds moisture.

How to use:

Mix 1 tablespoon of lemon juice with 1 tablespoon of honey.

Apply it evenly over your hands and feet.

Leave it on for 20 minutes, then rinse with lukewarm water.

Frequency: 3–4 times a week.

2. Curd and besan pack to soothe and exfoliate

Why it works: Curd soothes sun damage and lightens skin; gram flour exfoliates dead cells.

How to use:

Mix 2 tablespoons of besan with 1 tablespoon of curd and a pinch of turmeric.

Apply generously to the tanned areas.

Let it dry for 20 minutes, then scrub it off while rinsing with lukewarm water.

Frequency: Twice a week.

3. How tomato pulp helps in tan removal

Why it works: Tomato contains lycopene, which reduces tan and calms redness.

How to use:

Blend fresh tomato pulp and apply directly.

Leave on for 15–20 minutes.

Wash with cool water.

Frequency: Daily for quicker results.

4. Daily potato juice remedy for fading hyperpigmentation

Why it works: Potato is a natural de-tanning agent that lightens hyperpigmentation.

How to use:

Grate a potato and extract the juice.

Apply with a cotton ball to tanned areas.

Let it dry and rinse.

Frequency: Daily for a week.

5. Aloe vera and turmeric overnight treatment

Why it works: Aloe vera cools the skin and repairs sun damage. Turmeric brightens the skin.

How to use:

Mix fresh aloe vera gel with a pinch of turmeric.

Massage gently onto your hands and feet before bed.

Leave overnight and rinse in the morning.

Frequency: Daily.

6. Gentle oatmeal and milk scrub for detanning

Why it works: Oatmeal exfoliates, while milk nourishes and lightens.

How to use:

Mix 2 tablespoons of oatmeal with enough milk to form a paste.

Scrub gently in circular motions.

Leave on for 10 minutes before rinsing.

Frequency: Twice a week.

Easy tips to prevent tanning in future

Always wear sunscreen with SPF 30 or more on hands and feet.

Use cotton gloves or socks when driving or exposed to harsh sunlight.

Hydrate your skin daily with moisturiser to repair the barrier.

Expensive treatments or harsh chemicals are not necessary for removing tans. You can safely bring back the natural glow of your skin at home with regular care and these natural remedies. Keep in mind that the best de-tan routine you can spend money on is sun protection.