Taking baking soda for a ride? Here are health and beauty benefits!

Baking soda, also known as sodium bicarbonate, is a versatile household item that can be used for a variety of purposes. In addition to its culinary uses, baking soda has a number of health and beauty benefits that are often overlooked. Here are the benefits of baking soda that you should know about:

Natural Deodorant: Baking soda can be used as a natural deodorant because it neutralises odours. Simply mix a small amount with water to create a paste and apply to the underarms.

Exfoliator: Baking soda can be used as an exfoliator to remove dead skin cells and reveal smoother, more radiant skin. Mix a small amount with water to create a paste and massage onto the skin in circular motions.

Teeth Whitener: Baking soda is a natural teeth whitener that can help to remove stains from coffee, tea, and other foods. Mix a small amount with water to create a paste and brush teeth as usual.

Soothe Sunburn: Baking soda can be used to soothe sunburned skin by reducing inflammation and redness. Mix a few tablespoons with water to create a paste and apply to the affected area.

Treat Acne: Baking soda has antibacterial properties that can help to treat acne. Create a paste by combining a small quantity with water, then administer it to the affected region.

Foot Soak: To alleviate tired and achy feet, baking soda can be included in a foot soak. Add a few tablespoons to warm water and soak feet for 15-20 minutes.

Hair Cleanser: Baking soda can be used as a natural hair cleanser to remove product buildup and excess oil. Mix a small amount with water to create a paste and apply to the scalp. Massage in and rinse thoroughly.

Bug Bite Relief: Baking soda can be used to relieve the itching and swelling associated with bug bites. Combine a small quantity with water to make a paste, then administer it to the impacted region.

Heartburn Relief: Baking soda can be used to relieve heartburn by neutralising stomach acid. Blend a small quantity with water and consume.

Nail Care: Baking soda can be used to soften cuticles and remove stains from nails. Mix a small amount with water and apply to nails.

Natural Cleaner: Baking soda can be used as a natural cleaner for surfaces around the house. Mix with water to create a paste and use to clean sinks, countertops, and other surfaces.

However, it's important to remember that baking soda is a mild abrasive and should be used in moderation. It's always best to consult with a healthcare professional before using any new products on your skin or in your body.

