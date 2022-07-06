Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Sunscreen to hydration, 5 tips to take care of your skin while travelling

Be it staycations or vacations, while travelling, your skin tends to go through various phases. Numerous factors such as temperature variation, dust, climate change, intake of junk food and change in water result in the skin becoming dull or facing acne breakouts. While travelling, having a planned and effective skincare to-do routine is a must to ensure that one faces no significant impacts on the skin.

Healthy skin does require some effort, dedication and consistency. So give your skin the love and care it deserves to ensure that it loves you back! Follow these small, yet effective steps to keep your skin healthy, glowing and radiant throughout your trip.



• Do not touch your face: The first and the most essential tip is to avoid constantly touching your face. While travelling people tend to forget the major factor of germ transmission that takes place when faces are constantly being touched with one’s hands. To prevent germ transmission, make sure to sanitize or wash your hands as often as possible. Carry clean facial blotting sheets to absorb excess oils from your face on the go.



• Always use Sunscreen: Another important thing is to protect the skin from sunburn and harmful UV rays- sunscreen is a MUST while travelling. Skin becomes sensitive on long standing exposure to harmful sun rays, results in tan lines and pigmentations. Always carry a high SPF sunscreen for both face as well as body. Reapply every 2 hours if possible. Protective clothing, hats, sunglasses are also must during summer vacations as they provide extra protection against UV damage.



• Avoid Heavy Makeup: The third tip is to avoid wearing heavy makeup or layering too many makeup products on the skin as it can clog your pores. Heavy makeup, can make your skin look or appear to be dull and lifeless over time. It’s in the best interest of travelers to opt for light BB or CC creams and minimal makeup.



• Stay Hydrated: Another important tip to keep in mind is that hydration is a must. While travelling, people tend to skip or forget the process of keeping one’s body healthy by not drinking enough water, usually forgetting the part that water is an important contributing factor in keeping skin hydrated and glowy. For the next tip, we won’t let you forget how important hydrating and calming sheet masks can be for your skin! It is like a quick facial where within a span of just 20 mins one can achieve glowing, dewy, and rejuvenated skin.



• Eat a Balanced Diet: The last, yet very crucial tip for healthy skin is to be aware of what you eat while travelling. We often tend to lose control and binge on processed carbs and sugars during our vacations and it immediately shows up on the skin. Eating a balanced healthy meal is equally important while on a vacation not only for skin but also for our gut health.

-Inputs by-- Dr. Saru Singh (Aesthetic Physician)