Seasonal skin changes explained: Why weather shifts trigger breakouts, dryness and sensitivity

Skin shows evident changes during the seasonal transition phase, displaying signs of itchiness or even breakouts. These changes do occur and are not just the manifestation of the mind, as the skin is trying to adjust to the environmental factors. Cosmetologists swear by the fact that these are some of the most common concerns their patients suffer from.

According to Dr Geeta Grewal, cosmetologist and founder of 9Muses Wellness Clinic, our skin has a good defence barrier, constantly adapting to the external environmental conditions. With a change in temperature, humidity and air quality, skin tries to work harder for maintenance of balance.

Why does skin react during seasonal changes?

Changes in the levels of humidity – When the humidity levels rise in the environment, skin begins to produce more sebum, which is comedogenic in nature and leads to breakouts. Winter dry air makes the skin devoid of moisture; thus, it begins to look dull and flaky. Sudden changes in the weather disrupt the skin’s natural barrier, making it highly sensitive.

Shifting of temperatures towards extremes – Moving from hot, humid air outdoors to cold, dry air indoors (or vice versa) stresses the skin. Rapid temperature changes strip natural oils, leaving the skin dehydrated, itchy, or inflamed. People with pre-existing conditions like eczema or rosacea often notice flare-ups during such times.

Rise of allergens – Each season brings new allergens. Spring pollen, summer dust, monsoon mould, or winter wool clothing fibres—all can irritate sensitive skin. These triggers often mimic acne- or rash-like eruptions, leaving patients confused about the real cause.

Skincare and lifestyle tweaks – We tend to alter skincare routines with the weather—using heavier creams in winter and switching to gel-based formulas in summer. While this is often necessary, sudden product changes can shock the skin if done abruptly. Similarly, hot showers in winter or increased sun exposure in summer can add to the stress.

Tips to make skin more resilient during seasonal transitions

Gradual transition process – You should not switch your skincare routine overnight. Lighter or heavier products should be used slowly.

Keep hydration as an utmost priority – use hydrating serums (like hyaluronic acid) and lock in moisture with a suitable moisturiser.

Sunscreen 365 days a year – Even in cloudy or cold weather, UV rays damage skin.

Strengthening of skin barrier – Gentle face cleanser is preferred, and over-exfoliating the skin is not, as it worsens skin sensitivity.

Wholesome diet and adequate water consumption – Consuming seasonal fruits or omega-3 fatty acids in the diet, along with adequate water, helps in nourishing the skin from inside and out.

The changes that occur in the skin during weather change are not random; rather, they are the way your skin adjusts to a new environment. When you care for your skin the right way and consistently practice it, you can minimise breakouts and keep your skin balanced.

