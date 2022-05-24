Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Summer Skincare: Tomatoes to milk, THESE 6 home ingredients can remove sun tan easily

It’s the bare minimum things that make the biggest of differences. At this hour of the day, when the sun is at its peak, one needs to take extra care of their skin. Usually when in a hurry, one usually forgets to apply sunscreen, and ends up grabbing a scarf to cover the face which eventually results in extreme suntan. Summer is the time that shouts loudly for a vacation and at the same time it causes summertime sadness with all the suntan and dehydration. It might not completely burn out, but one will definitely have a slight suntan. A lot of people barely know that suntan can cause premature ageing, deep wrinkles and skin pigmentation.

Enjoy the summer season to the full extent but don't forget to use these useful home remedies for tanning as frequently as possible.​These nature and home-friendly remedies can turn out to be your best friend for these summers because tanning will make its way through for sure.

So here are some tips in order to get rid of sun tan. If one is already covered in suntan, then the easiest way is to go for a detan at home to remove the hard tan.



● Aloe Vera



The use of aloe Vera is perhaps the most common and one of the best methods when talking about home remedies. All one needs to do is apply Aloe Vera juice or gel at the affected areas for at least 45 mins twice a day and the results one would receive would be quite flattering.



● Castor oil



Yes, application of castor oil helps in subsiding spots. Apply castor oil for a month, twice a day and your skin will be appreciating its wonders by being just flawless.



● It’s all about the Tomatoes



Tomatoes are rich in lycopene (which itself acts as a natural sunscreen), and other antioxidants which help in reducing skin redness, damage and skin darkening. For tanning purposes all one needs to do is take half a tomato and rub its pulp over the affected areas. But this comes with a trick, which will work only if applied quickly as soon as one enters their homes.



● Raw papaya - the beauty elixir



One can make a tan removal pack at home by just scooping out the pulp of papaya and applying it to the affected area.

Papaya is one of the most natural and trusted tan removal methods as it contains the enzyme papain which mildly exfoliates the outermost layer of cell, it helps in improving skin textures and getting rid of pigmentation with the benefits of banishing sun spots.



● Let’s try some milk



When talking about milk, all one needs to do is mix milk with turmeric and lemon juice. It’s one of the DIY techniques that work wonders for your tanned skin by just applying its paste and washing it off once dried.



• Mother’s favourite Almonds



Almonds are not only useful in being the first thing one consumes early in the morning. They can also be used as a paste by simply soaking overnight and mixing with milk which then can be applied on tanned areas, which can turn out to be of great use. Try using this technique for at least two weeks, every day for best results.



-Inputs by Aditya Arya Co-Founder YES MADAM