Struggling with sudden breakouts? These doctor-approved tips can help calm down your skin If you feel that your skin shows breakouts despite following good skincare, it's time to consult a dermatologist. What may look like acne on the outside may be fungal or hormone-linked acne and may need prescription drugs.

New Delhi:

Random breakouts of the skin are always frustrating, particularly if you had thought your skin was wonderfully fine the day before. The underlying reason for such sudden breakouts is stress, hormonal imbalance, or some changes brought about in the lifestyle. Dermatologists vouch for this: that if you follow good skincare tips religiously, you can set the path to healthy skin without breakouts.

Let us explore dermatologist-approved tips that help calm down your skin and prevent acne flare-ups.

Gentle and consistent face cleansing - According to Dr Ipshita Johri, Dermatology & Aesthetic consultant, Laser specialist & Founder, Skinfinity Derma, over-washing or using harsh scrubs can strip your skin’s natural barrier, causing more inflammation. Dermatologists recommend using a gentle, sulphate-free cleanser twice a day. Look for ingredients like salicylic acid or benzoyl peroxide if you’re acne-prone, but don’t overdo it—gentle consistency is key.

Avoid touching your face - Touching your face can spread oil, bacteria, and grime, resulting in clogged pores and breakouts. It seems obvious, but a lot of people unconsciously place their hands on their face while working or texting on their phone. Doctors tell patients over and over again: clean hands, clean phone, no picking!

Use fresh and hygienic pillowcases and towels - You would be amazed at how much bacteria accumulates on pillowcases, towels, and even makeup brushes. Dermatologists recommend washing pillowcases every 2–3 days and regularly using fresh towels. It's a tiny change that can stop bacteria and oil from recycling onto your skin.

Follow a simple skincare regimen - If you’re experiencing a breakout, now is not the time to layer multiple new products. Dermatologists often advise going back to basics: a gentle cleanser, a non-comedogenic moisturiser, and a targeted treatment (like a salicylic acid gel or retinoid). Too many activities can damage your barrier and trigger more pimples.

Don't ignore internal triggers - Stress, sleeplessness, a bad diet, and hormonal imbalance can all trigger acne. Physicians advise getting some good sleep, staying hydrated, cutting down on sugar, and avoiding stress by doing something like taking a walk, writing in your journal, or practicing yoga. Occasionally, the cause of breakouts is hidden deeper than on your skincare shelf.

Remember—skin healing takes time, but a consistent and gentle approach always wins.

