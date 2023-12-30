Smokey to Double Flick: Bollywood divas inspired EYELINER trends for New Year celebration

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Bollywood divas-inspired EYELINER trends for New Year celebration

As the year draws to a close, it's time to start planning your New Year's celebration. And what better way to ring in the new year than with a bold and glamorous eyeliner look? After all, the eyes are the windows to the soul, and a perfectly executed eyeliner can add that touch of drama and intrigue to your overall look.

So, if you are looking for some inspiration for your New Year's Eve makeup, look no further. We have compiled a list of 7 Bollywood divas who have rocked some stunning eyeliner trends on the silver screen, and how you can recreate these looks for your own New Year celebration.

Deepika Padukone's Winged Eyeliner

Deepika Padukone's signature winged eyeliner is a classic and timeless look that never fails to make a statement. Whether she's walking the red carpet or filming a song sequence, this bold and dramatic eyeliner trend is always on point. To achieve this look, use a jet-black liquid eyeliner and start by drawing a thin line along your upper lash line, extending it slightly beyond the outer corner of your eye. Then, create a small flick at the end and connect it back to your lash line. Fill in any gaps and voila! You have Deepika's iconic winged eyeliner.

Priyanka Chopra's Double Flick

Priyanka Chopra is known for her bold and daring fashion choices, and her makeup is no exception. In several movies, she sported a double-flicked eyeliner trend that instantly became a hit among her fans. To recreate this look, start by drawing a thin line along your upper lash line, just like you would for a regular winged liner. Then, create another flick above the first one, making sure both lines are parallel to each other. Fill in any gaps and extend the second flick slightly towards the inner corner of your eye. This will give you Priyanka's edgy and chic double flick.

Alia Bhatt's Coloured Eyeliner

If you are feeling a bit more adventurous this New Year's Eve, take inspiration from Alia Bhatt's colourful eyeliner look. Instead of using traditional black eyeliner, opt for a bold and bright colour like blue or purple to line your upper lash line. Keep the rest of your makeup simple to let your colourful eyeliner take centre stage.

Kareena Kapoor's Smudged Eyeliner

Kareena Kapoor's smudged eyeliner look is perfect for those who prefer a softer and more understated look. To achieve this look, use a kohl pencil to line your upper and lower lash line, then use a small smudging brush to gently blend out the lines. This will give you a smoky and sultry eyeliner look that is perfect for a New Year's celebration.

Anushka Sharma's Graphic Eyeliner

Anushka Sharma's graphic eyeliner look is all about creating bold and sharp lines. Start by lining your upper lash line with liquid eyeliner, then extend it slightly beyond your outer corner. Next, create a sharp, diagonal line from the outer corner towards your eyebrow, and then connect it back to your upper lash line. Fill in any gaps and you have Anushka's statement-making graphic eyeliner.

Sonam Kapoor's Glitter Eyeliner

For those who want to add some sparkle to their New Year's Eve look, take inspiration from Sonam Kapoor's glitter eyeliner. Apply a thin line of black liquid eyeliner along your upper lash line, then use a glitter eyeliner to go over it. You can choose a color that complements your outfit, or go for a silver or gold glitter for a more festive look.

Katrina Kaif's Extended Eyeliner

Katrina Kaif's extended eyeliner is a modern twist on the classic winged liner. Instead of creating a flick at the end, extend your eyeliner to your inner corner, following the natural shape of your eye. This will give you a bold and elongated liner that will make your eyes appear bigger and more defined.

