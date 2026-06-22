Men are taking fitness seriously, so why is skincare still being ignored?

New Delhi:

The men of today have become more conscious of their general well-being than ever before. Whether it is working out at the gym, eating healthier or focusing on preventive healthcare, the emphasis is on taking good care of oneself and staying healthy.

However, when it comes to skincare, many men still prefer to stay away from it. Skincare is often considered too complicated, merely a means of beautification or even completely unnecessary. Experts say these long-standing misconceptions are preventing many men from taking care of their skin, even though it is one of the most important aspects of overall health.

Why skin health deserves more attention

Modern lifestyles are exposing the skin to constant stress. Long commutes, pollution, irregular sleep schedules, prolonged sun exposure and workplace stress can all affect skin health.

According to Shaily Mehrotra, skincare expert and Co-Founder of Fixderma and FCL, men face several skin-related concerns that often go unnoticed.

"Men, in particular, also deal with concerns such as excess oil production, shaving-related irritation, acne and pigmentation," she explains.

What many people fail to realise is that shaving itself affects the skin. Frequent shaving removes dead skin cells but can also weaken the skin barrier, making the skin more prone to dryness, irritation and sensitivity if proper hydration is not maintained.

The biggest myth: Skincare is complicated

One of the main reasons many men are reluctant to start a skincare regimen is because they believe it involves an enormous amount of effort.

Social media has contributed to the rising popularity of skincare routines, but at the same time, it has created the perception that healthy skin requires a lengthy process involving numerous products.

According to Mehrotra, this simply is not true.

"Healthy skin is built through consistency, not complexity," she says.

Rather than following elaborate routines, most men can benefit from a few basic habits practised consistently over time.

A simple routine is often enough

Experts emphasise that skincare does not need to involve multiple steps or expensive products.

"For most men, a simple routine centred around cleansing, hydration and daily sun protection is often enough to support long-term skin health," says Mehrotra.

Just like exercise or healthy eating, small actions repeated every day often deliver the most meaningful results.

The goal is not to build a perfect routine overnight but to create habits that are practical and sustainable.

Skincare is not vanity

Perhaps the biggest misconception surrounding men's skincare is the idea that it is purely about appearance.

Many people still associate skincare with beauty rather than health. However, experts argue that caring for the skin should be viewed in the same way as any other preventive health practice.

"We exercise to support our bodies and make healthier food choices to improve our long-term wellbeing. Caring for our skin deserves to be viewed through the same lens," says Mehrotra.

She notes that sun protection is one of the simplest examples. Many people apply sunscreen only during holidays or outdoor activities, forgetting that everyday exposure occurs during commuting, driving and routine outdoor tasks.

Why attitudes towards men's skincare are changing

The good news is that perceptions are gradually evolving.

More men are beginning to see skincare as an extension of self-care rather than a grooming ritual. This shift reflects a broader understanding that skin health is closely connected to overall wellbeing.

Experts believe the focus should now be on education rather than encouraging people to buy more products.

"The opportunity now is not to make skincare more aspirational but to make it more approachable. People do not need more products; they need more confidence to begin," says Mehrotra.

The biggest barrier preventing men from adopting skincare has never been a lack of interest. Instead, it has been the belief that skincare is not meant for them.

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