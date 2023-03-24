Six ways to grow strong and long nails | Orange juice to Egg shells

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Six ways to grow strong and long nails

Beautiful, long, and strong nails are a dream for many women. With a busy work life, it can be agonisingly painful to take care of the nails. Additionally, the frequent use of nail paint, artificial nails, gel, and remover stops your nails from growing and damages the quality and growth of the nails

However, getting the nails of your dreams is not difficult with these six easier methods.

Lemon juice

Vitamin C-enriched lemons can be used to benefit nail development. Massage your fingernails and toenails with a slice of lemon at least once a day. Rinse thoroughly with warm water after five minutes. It will stimulate the growth of your nails while simultaneously ensuring their cleanliness and freedom from bacteria.

Orange juice

Oranges stimulate the production of collagen which promote nail growth and increase the vitality of nails. Put orange juice in a bowl and soak your nails in it for 10 minutes. Rinse in warm water and moisturise.

Coconut oil

Warm coconut oil applied to the nails can promote nail growth and provide Vitamin E, which is a good source of antioxidants. Warm the oil and apply it to your nails at night to get the best results.

Olive oil

It is a great option for weak, damaged nails, as it can penetrate into deep layers by calming and curing them while promoting blood flow. Rub the cuticles and nails with warm virgin olive oil for five minutes. Put on gloves and leave.

Egg shells

Additional calcium in eggshells helps make nails stronger. Clean and grind the egg shells into a paste and apply it to the nails. Leave for 10 minutes or until dry. Wash and moisturise.

Honey

Honey can help fight bacterial and fungal growth and nourish nails and cuticles. Combining 2 teaspoons of honey with lemon juice can be used to make a nail mask. Massage it, leave it for 15–20 minutes, and wash.

Follow these tips for attractive, healthy, strong, and long nails.

