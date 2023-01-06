Simple and effective home remedies to heal chapped lips in winters

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative image of a woman having chapped lips

Chapped lips are a common problem that can be caused by a variety of factors, including dry air, sun exposure, and frequent lip-licking. While there are many commercial products available to treat chapped lips, there are also several home remedies that can be effective in relieving the discomfort and promoting healing. Here are seven home remedies for chapped lips:

Petroleum jelly: One of the simplest and most effective remedies for chapped lips is petroleum jelly. It acts as a barrier to protect the lips from further damage and helps to lock in moisture.

Honey: Honey is a natural humectant, which means it helps to retain moisture. It also has antimicrobial properties that can help to prevent infection. To use honey as a home remedy for chapped lips, apply a small amount to the lips and let it sit for a few minutes before wiping it off.

Coconut oil: Coconut oil is another natural moisturizer that can be effective in treating chapped lips. It contains fatty acids that help to nourish and hydrate the skin. To use coconut oil as a home remedy, simply apply a small amount to the lips and let it sit for a few minutes before wiping it off.

Aloe vera: Aloe vera is a natural plant extract with soothing and moisturizing properties. It can be applied directly to the lips to help relieve discomfort and promote healing.

Oatmeal: Oatmeal is a natural exfoliant that can help to remove dead skin cells from the lips. It also has soothing and moisturizing properties that can help to reduce irritation and promote healing. To use oatmeal as a home remedy for chapped lips, mix equal parts oatmeal and water to create a paste, then apply it to the lips and let it sit for a few minutes before rinsing it off.

Lemon: Lemon is a natural astringent that can help to tighten and tone the skin. It can also help to reduce inflammation and promote healing. To use lemon as a home remedy for chapped lips, mix a few drops of lemon juice with a small amount of honey and apply it to the lips. Let it sit for a few minutes before wiping it off.

In addition to these home remedies, it is important to keep the lips hydrated by drinking plenty of water and avoiding lip-licking, which can irritate the skin. Using a lip balm or moisturizing cream can also be helpful in preventing and treating chapped lips.

