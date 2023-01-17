Should you use serum on oily skin? Check out simple and effective daily skincare routine

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Woman applying face serum

Oily skin is one of the most common skincare pressure points that is searched on the web and talked about widely. While there maybe numerous causes for oily skin, ranging from diet, lifestyle habits, climatic conditions, medication, cosmetics used, it is important to understand what our skin goes through in order to find a suitable solution to treat the problem at hand. We experience oily skin when sebaceous glands in the skin make too much sebum. Sebum is the waxy, oily substance that protects and hydrates the skin. Sebum is vital for keeping the skin healthy. However, too much sebum can lead to greasy skin, clogged pores, and acne.

Apart from lifestyle and dietary changes, adding the humble serum to your daily skincare routine could actually be the simplest and most effective cure for oily skin.

Light weight formula -- Serums are water or emulsion-based formulations hence they have a light gel like or watery, non-sticky texture that absorbs quickly into the skin quenching the skin's thirst for moisturization and leaving it with a fresh, dewy smooth finish.

Power-packed ingredients -- It is advisable to look for a high performing serum that contains Hyaluronic Acid, Salicylic Acid and Vitamin C. Hyaluronic Acid helps treat dull, dehydrated skin, Salicylic acid is oil-soluble and can penetrate beneath the skin's surface to clean out excess sebum from the pores and reduce oiliness while Vitamic C serves as an antioxidant leads to glowing, even toned skin.

Hydration -- One may wonder why oily skin would need any more hydration. Well, a serum is made up of smaller molecules that seep deeper into the skin than an average cream or moisturizer and delivers a very high concentration of active ingredients. It also re-adjusts the excess sebum on the face to make the skin look healthy and well-nourished.

All-rounder -- A serum is a hero product that can eliminate the need for single purpose skincare products such as creams or moisturizers.

Easy Application -- Serum is a skincare product that you apply to your face after cleansing it. A couple of drops of this beauty tonic will provide the much-needed nourishment and prep your skin for the entire day. Use your fingertips to gently apply the serum to your face and neck and then lightly tap, pat, and smoothen it out.

